Rachel Buchanan, senior development project manager at the RES group, was given three minutes to speak in support of the Magheralin solar farm planning application.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She commented: “RES welcomes the recommendation brought forward by the planning officers to approve this application.

“This recommendation has been informed by a robust application process involving significant consultation with a comprehensive range of statutory authorities, all of whom have provided substantive responses confirming they’re content with the proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“RES acknowledges the small number of objections received in respect of the application from four addresses.

Without any screening, the solar farm would be visible in places, as this photomontage clearly demonstrates. Credit: ABC planning portal

“In response and to try to alleviate concerns, we’ve directly engaged and met with three objectors on site, and have undertaken a significant redesign of parcel 4, including a substantial reduction of the proposed solar panel area. We also welcome letters of support received from a nearby manufacturing company, and MLA David Honeyford.

“This application will generate significant economic and sustainable development benefits for the local area and Northern Ireland. The proposal aligns with the Climate Change Act and the Energy Strategy Action Plan, which mandates the target of at least 80 per cent of electricity consumption from renewable sources by 2030.

“It also contributes to energy security, providing clean, indigenous and renewable energy supply. The application would help the borough’s transition to a more sustainable low-carbon future, being a low-cost electricity project capable of meeting demands of approximately 13,600 homes every year, offsetting 18,000 tons of carbon emissions annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal provides for farm diversification, as the land would have a dual purpose, with renewable energy generation taking place alongside continued agricultural land use in the form of sheep grazing.”

The solar farm will be significant in scale. Credit: ABC planning portal

RES project manager, Edel Burke said that the solar farm would provide a valuable source of income to the landowners as well, adding: “This application actually has five landowners involved in the project. We lease the land from the landowners on a 40-year lease, and then we allow a year to construct and a year to decommission. So they are paid an annual income from us for that.”

Speaking as the agent, sector director at RPS Ireland Ltd, Paul McKernan insisted that there were no regulations requiring the kind of separation distance quoted by Mr Lindsay – who had mentioned a minimum of 1,000 metres, when Mr McKernan disputed even 500 metres as being a requirement.

He stated: “There is no guidance that states you have to be 500 metres away from a house. We’ve worked on many solar farm applications right across Northern Ireland and the UK, and indeed the island of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And given the settlement pattern across Northern Ireland, and Ireland and indeed the UK, to try and apply a 500-metre separation distance and achieve a site would be almost impossible. Developments do exist much closer to residential properties, without any environmental effects.”

With adequate hedge screening, the solar panels will be hidden from view. Credit: ABC planning portal

Councillor Kyle Moutray (DUP) recommended a site visit, stating: “We haven’t had too many applications of this nature. I think it’s important that we give this due regard. I personally would like to go out and see it, and take scope of the impact on visual amenity specifically, because there are a lot of potential implications here. I think that’s our responsibility as a committee. So I would be minded to work towards that.”

Councillor Ian Wilson (DUP) said he was mindful of the scale of the project, saying: “It’s a large swathe of land that is going to be covered with these solar panels.

“It’s a major application, and I think actually just to go out and visit the land in situ, and see what it actually involves, might give us a wee bit more information and a wee bit more of the facts on what it actually involves to make it an informed decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alderman Gareth Wilson (DUP) expressed similar concerns: “Solar has its benefits, there’s no doubt about that, but it’s all right talking about it, it’s a different thing if you’re going to be looking at it for the next 40 years, whereas you were looking at a green field.

“That is weighing on my mind, so I would be of the same view that I would like to go out and view it as part of an organised site visit.”

Councillor Mary O’Dowd (SF), on the other hand, felt that the report was comprehensive enough for committee members to be able to make an informed decision, without a need for a site visit.

“I think with the report in front of us and everything being answered, I personally don’t see the point in a site visit, because I don’t see how we’re going to benefit from it that we can’t get in this report,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Moutray went on to formally propose a site visit: “I think we have to give due regard to the residents that live nearby, and the concerns that have been put forward here. And I do think it would be a worthwhile exercise to look at a site visit. So that would be my proposal, that we as a committee go to the location and look at it.”

Cllr Moutray’s proposal was seconded by Councillor Julie Flaherty (UUP).

Councillor Peter Lavery (Alliance) recommended approval without a site visit.

“I would be content that officers have reached the appropriate decision on this one in terms of approval, and I’ll be prepared to propose that we accept the officer recommendation to approve. It has met the various planning policies, and given the various mitigations that have been put in place,” he said.

Cllr Lavery’s proposal was seconded by Cllr O’Dowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vote was taken on Cllr Lavery’s proposal to go along with the recommendation to grant planning approval without a site visit. The proposal was carried with a majority of six committee members in favour, and four against.

As a majority of councillors had voted in favour of Cllr Lavery’s proposal, there was no need to take a vote on Cllr Moutray’s proposal.