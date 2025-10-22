Max the dog escapes destruction and settles into his new home

A Dundonald dog has escaped a court destruction order and is now free at his new Antrim home.

‘Max’ was ruled to be a Pit Bull type banned breed by a Lisburn judge earlier this month, with only weeks to be re-homed or destroyed.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) and animal campaigners had fought over the assessment of the stray for almost a year while the dog was held in council kennels since December 2024.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) spoke to new owner Molly Piper from her family’s ‘Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary’ as Max enjoyed his new found freedom.

Molly Piper and Max the dog. Pic credit: LDRS

She said: “I’m so happy to have Max home. He’s every ounce the happy, affectionate, and infectious pup I hoped he would be.

“He’s been taking it easy, lots of naps and at the weekend he got to meet his extended family, other rescue dogs from Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary.

“What has struck me most is how settled Max is. Despite spending almost a year in kennels, he’s never forgotten what it’s like to lie by the fire or go potty outside. He just remembers, and that makes it all the more heartbreaking to think of what he had to endure.”

Campaigner, Zara Duncan took on a legal challenge after council dog wardens had assessed Max as a Pit Bull type, which could have resulted in the dog being destroyed. In her ruling on October 2 District Judge Rosie Watters concluded that Max “will not be a danger to the public”, but imposed a number of strict conditions including being insured, microchipped, muzzled in a public space, always to be exercised on a lead, kept in a secured environment and neutered.

In the images and video provided to the LDRS, Max is on private land with permission. His new owners have, however, addressed a need to review breed assessment legislation. Molly added: "If Max’s campaign hadn’t brought attention to his plight, he could have been another statistic lost to Breed Specific Legislation in council pounds. “Seeing him so happy with people, with dogs, and finally at peace in a home is bitter sweet.

“He’s the perfect reminder of why this legislation is rotten and not fit for purpose.”