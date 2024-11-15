Maze Long Kesh could gain new investment thanks to a new Stormont business strategy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Maze Long Kesh development site could play a key role in a new Stormont business strategy.

The Department for the Economy (DfE) has proposed to establish a sub-regional plan to help councils develop their own economic priorities supported by £45m of funding.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) regeneration committee has approved its consultation paper for the department to “attract new business and capital”. Director of Regeneration at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Donal Rogan said: “Councils will be required to establish new Local Economic Partnerships (LEPs) involving central government, Invest NI, councils and local stakeholders.

He added: “Businesses will ultimately decide where they want to go. A lot will depend on infrastructure links to unlock economic potential. We now have the Knockmore link road.

A council director has alluded to the Maze Long Kesh site as having potential for a new Department of the Economy strategy for local council investment. Pic credit: NIWD

“The Maze Long Kesh site is a strategic development area for the council district.”

A DfE report in chambers shows LCCC as having the highest amount of employees in Northern Ireland earning above the real living wage in 2022 at 88.5%. The district also has the highest amount employees with third level qualifications. However, the report also shows LCCC and Antrim and Newtownabbey as the only two councils in Northern Ireland to perform strongly across Department for the Economy’s key economic indicators and therefore may receive less funding from the department for investment.

Political disagreement over the potential redevelopment of the former Maze prison has previously halted major investment in the site.

Whilst parts of 1,000 acre lands have hosted the annual Royal Agricultural Society’s Balmoral Show and the Ulster Aviation Society, a large part of the site, including where former prison buildings once stood, remains derelict.

Proposed council projects for investment are due to go through an assessment process with approved funding expected from April 2025, though LCCC has been critical of timeline in chambers.

The director added: “It should be noted that this timeline is extremely ambitious and does not appear to consider the availability of the necessary resources within local government given the existence of other competing priorities and contractual obligations.”

The consultation on the DfE proposals closed on November 14.