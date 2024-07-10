McConville-Walker welcomes decision to overturn Maghery landfill extension plans
The Portadown councillor had previously written to and met Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to express concerns and lodge Sinn Féin’s opposition to the plans.
Clare McConville-Walker said: “I welcome today’s decision to rescind the planning application for the Maghery landfill site
‘After an initial green light, it transpired that there was information missing from the planning application resulting in councillors not having all the relevant details.
“Due to this, and what then came to light, it was only right that the decision was overturned.
“Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for the people of Maghery and Lough Neagh.”
