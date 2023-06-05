The Alliance Party has held on to the post of Mayor of Mid and East Antrim for the second consecutive year.

Coast Road Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna is the borough’s first citizen for 2023/24.

She takes over the chain of office from party colleague Noel Williams, a Knockagh representative, who was not re-elected in last month’s local government election.

Paying tribute to Mr Williams, Ald Mulvenna said: “Over the past year, Noel exemplified what it means to be Mayor, serving as he did throughout his working career, with distinction, professionalism and fairness.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna and the Deputy Mayor, Alderman Stewart McDonald.

She added: “Having been involved in local politics for many years, including as Mayor of Larne Borough Council in 2012, I see first-hand, day in, day out, the brilliant work that our members and staff do on the ground for the people of Mid and East Antrim.

“We have so much to be proud of in Mid and East Antrim and as Mayor, I want us to be shouting from the rooftops when it comes to the many jewels in our crown.”

The Deputy Mayor will be Bannside TUV Alderman Stewart McDonald who replaces Braid DUP Councillor Beth Adger MBE.

The appointments were announced at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s AGM at The Braid in Ballymena on Monday afternoon.

Prestigious Role

Alderman Mulvenna continued: “Congratulations to our new Deputy Mayor, Alderman McDonald, who I look forward to working closely with throughout the next 12 months and who I know will be an excellent ambassador for our borough when carrying out the duties of this prestigious role.”

Alderman McDonald said: “I count it a great honour to be nominated by my TUV colleagues for this office. No doubt there will be occasion in the incoming year when I will seek your help and guidance. It is reassuring to know that I will have that guidance on hand when I need it.

“I want also to say thank you to the people who are ultimately responsible for me standing here today – the electors of Bannside. While I look forward to serving people across the borough in the office of Deputy Mayor, I will never forget that it was the people of Bannside who I grew up with and now raise my family among who made this possible. To them I will always be grateful.

“In my time as Deputy Mayor, I hope that I will have opportunity not to promote myself or my party but to highlight the contributions of some of those who do so much, often on a voluntary basis, to make Mid and East Antrim such a fantastic place to live in.”