Missed bin collections accounted for the highest number of complaints received by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council during the last financial year.

A report presented to a recent meeting of the borough council’s Corporate Resources, Policy and Governance Committee showed that there were 177 complaints about bins during 2024/25. Overall, the council received 335 complaints during the 12-month period.

Under the local government’s complaints, comments and compliments policy, officers are encouraged to address complaints and resolve them at the front-line where possible.

The report shows this was achieved within a five day response target for 89 per cent of complaints. During the year, eight per cent escalated to stage two. Just over half of complaints during the year, 59 per cent, were upheld.

There were 177 complaints about bins during 2024/25 to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. Pic by Local Democracy Reporting Service

During the year, the second highest number of complaints, 45, relates to park operations which include cemeteries.

The next highest, 26, relates to Seven Towers Leisure Centre, in Ballymena; followed by environmental health, 17; Larne Leisure Centre, 14; Amphitheatre, Carrickfergus, 14; planning 12; finance, three; events, one; harbours and marinas, one and others.

During the last quarter of the year, most complaints related to waste, 16; Carrick’s Amphitheatre, seven; environmental health, six and Seven Towers Leisure Centre, five.

Amphitheatre, Carrickfergus. Pic supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Most waste related complaints involved missed black bin collections, mostly due to placing of “incorrect refuse”, the report said. Issues raised over parks operations were maintenance of public areas.

Environmental health complaints included dog fouling; breach of confidentiality and staff members. Complaints regarding Seven Towers Leisure Centre involved cleanliness and clothing remaining in cubicles instead of lockers.

Compliments received during the fourth quarter related to Larne Leisure Centre where staff were praised for “friendliness” and “willingness to help”. The standard of the yoga class was also complimented. The Bentra golf course in Whitehead was also praised.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Larne Leisure Centre. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

