A motion by Sinn Fein calling for “all acts of violence in the Middle East to end immediately” was defeated by a DUP amendment at the monthly meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council last week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proposing the motion, Bannside Sinn Fein Cllr Ian Friary called on the council to “condemn all attacks and suffering inflicted against civilians in the Middle East”.

He stated: “I propose that this council condemns the killing that has taken place on all sides and that we call for full and immediate ceasefires, the opening of humanitarian corridor into Gaza and full adherence to international humanitarian and human rights law, an international intervention with leadership brought to bear in securing dialogue, a lasting peace and a long-term solution that ends this crisis.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion was seconded by party colleague Coast Road Cllr James McKeown who added: “This motion is not about apportioning blame whether you believe it was started on 7th October or 70 odd years ago. This motion is about our support for an end to all violence. It is about an end to all military actions It is about the release of hostages and detainees but most of all, it is about ending the deaths of so many people.

The Braid, Ballymena. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

“We must call for an immediate and full and lasting ceasefire. There must be an assertion of supremacy of international law and dialogue as the only basis for a just resolution. The only foundation for a lasting peace is through dialogue.”

However, Coast Road DUP Cllr Andrew Clarke said: “As a council, I think it is fair to say we are struggling. We are struggling reputationally, we are struggling financially and yet Sinn Fein would have us wade into complex foreign policy.

“Personally, I think it is cringe worthy. I am embarrassed and I apologise to our ratepayers. I apologise to employees of the council who have to sit though this. This flawed motion urges us to condemn the killing that is taking place on all sides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That would mean condemning those Israelis who on the morning of the 7th October responded with lethal force to Hamas terrorists rampaging throughout southern Israel. That would deny to Israel of every country in the world the right to self-defence and that is blatant raw, antisemitism.”

Terror Attack

Cllr Clarke proposed an amendment to “recognise the depravity of the terror attack, recognises the obligations of international law and recognises very clearly the terrible suffering of those in Gaza”. He urged the council to condemn the “barbaric and pre-meditated attacks” by Hamas on 7th October resulting in the murder of 1,200 people and the abduction of 241 hostages including many children and young people.

“We support Israel’s right to defend itself and its population from acts of international terrorism, to pursue the release of innocent civilian hostages through military action that is proportionate and lawful. As a council, we deeply regret the loss of all innocent life in this and previous conflicts in the Middle East.”

Ballymena DUP Cllr Lawrie Philpott said he did not believe the Sinn Fein proposal is “how to deal with a recognised terrorist organisation”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Cllr Roy Beggs said: “This motion asks that all acts of violence would end immediately. Hundreds murdered whilst attending an innocent music festival, civilian drivers randomly murdered, civilians murdered in their own homes, thousands of rockets fired into Israel and then the 241 hostages who have been taken.

“Israel has a right to defend its citizens against such atrocities but must do so within the confines and rules of war. What most concerns me is that attempts to draw an equivalence between Hamas and Israel who have clearly suffered outrageous brutality to their citizens at this time .”

He went on to say it is because of this equivalence being shown in the motion between Hamas and Israel, which he stated “has a right to support its citizens”, that he could not support the motion. However, he said he would be content to support the amendment.

Bannside TUV Cllr Timothy Gaston said: “We have another Sinn Fein motion dripping in hypocrisy. I am happy to support tonight’s amendment. Hamas is a very different terrorist organisation to the IRA but they have a very similar striking mindset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My goodness. Israel has a right under international law to defend itself. Israel has a duty to protect its people.”

He expressed concern over what he said was the support for Hamas witnessed recently through the “amount of people taking to the streets” in London in support of Palestine and Hamas and their “terrorist organisation and terrorist actions”.

Ballymena Sinn Fein Cllr Breanainn Lyness said: “The motion here is about supporting peace in the Middle East. There are a high number of civilian casualties on both sides of the conflict. One cannot support peace from one side and not the other. You are talking about antisemitism of Hamas but are you talking about Islamophobia of Israel when talking about killing thousands of Palestinians? If you are going to be talking about one, talk about the other as well. There is hypocrisy here from a few members in the council.”

Carrickfergus Castle Alliance Cllr Lauren Gray commented: “It is really disappointing listening to the debate in the chamber that council is unable to make any sort of unified response on this. The original motion does not condemn Hamas. The amendment does not call for a ceasefire or call for Israel to act in accordance with international law. It is extremely disappointing that party politics is being played over something so serious.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Friary said he would not be accepting the amendment. In a vote for the amendment to the motion, there were 25 in favour, four against and six Alliance abstentions. The amendment was then carried and the original motion fell.