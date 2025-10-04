Mid Ulster councillors call for pilot scheme to meet Dungannon GPs over current pressures

A call has been made for trial meetings between Mid Ulster councillors and GPs to be set up to facilitate discussions on the current pressures on local practices.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP Councillor Clement Cuthbertson suggested that a trial scheme be arranged in relation to GPs in the Dungannon area with the hope that similar meetings could be extended to other parts of Mid Ulster District Council further down the line.

The DUP representative for Dungannon raised the issue at the last monthly meeting of the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had a fairly lengthy discussion with one of the GPs in one of the four practices here in the town, and we both thought it’d be a good idea if a representative from the four GP practices could come and have a meeting with the Dungannon DEA councillors, to see if we can work together [and] help the situation out there, with the stress and the pressures they’re under,” Cllr Cuthbertson said.

Councillor Clement Cuthbertson. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council

“Now, I know other councillors here have been saying, ‘What about our area in relation to meetings like these?’ Well, I think maybe if this is successful, that can be rolled out to other areas.

“But I just want to make a proposal. Can the four GP practices in the town be invited in for a meeting with the Dungannon DEA councillors?”

Councillor Cuthbertson’s proposal was seconded by Councillor James Burton (DUP, Dungannon).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the proposal, Council Chair, DUP Councillor Frances Burton said: “I suppose it’s like a pilot for this initially, and I’m sure there would be other councillors who would welcome the opportunity too.”

Councillor Barry Monteith (Independent, Dungannon) pointed out that other parts of the Mid Ulster district could also benefit from similar meetings being arranged with GPs and councillors in other areas.

He said: “It should also be made available to Clogher Valley and Torrent councillors, because I know most certainly two of the surgeries in the town have significant patient intake from the surrounding hinterland of the town.

“I know Parkview [Surgery] and Campbell Surgery, in particular, have large significant sections of their patient catchment in those areas.”