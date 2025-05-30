Mid Ulster councillors seek to raise residents' mobile phone issues with network operators
Councillor Dan Kerr (Independent) commented on the problem during the May council meeting.
“It’s regarding the phone signal within the Torrent DEA,” he said. “There are two hotspots where coverage doesn’t exist within my own DEA, in Killeen and Carland. I’d like to propose we have a meeting with the different major mobile networks, and see what can be done.
"I’m sure other councillors have the same issues in their own individual DEAs. I’d like to propose that.”
Council chief executive, Adrian McCreesh, suggested organising a meeting where councillors from right across the district could raise their own issues.
He stated: “I’ve [heard] from a number of members around this chamber in recent days about the behaviour of some of our companies, and the lack of ability for people to get connected.
“So would members be happy we widen it out and have a Mid Ulster meeting with the same individuals, but with the reference that you’ve made to two areas being replicated right across this chamber? So rather than doing a number of meetings, maybe one meeting where all of it can be discussed would be better.”
Councillor Seán McPeake (SF) supported the idea, stating: “I think that’s a good idea, and we could widen it out through the Broadband Working Group.
“I myself have been liaising on two separate issues with [council officer] Julie-Ann Spence this past week to 10 days, and Julie-Ann’s working her way through it, but there is a plethora of issues out there.
“I think it’s time maybe we had another meeting of the Broadband Working Group that Adrian’s talked about.”
