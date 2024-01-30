Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While 24 councillors had voted against a similar proposal at the December Council meeting, with only 11 voting in favour, the outcome was very different this time round, as it had been clarified the portrait would not be displayed in council-owned venues, in keeping with the local authority’s neutrality principle when it comes to cultural symbols.

Councillor Frances Burton (DUP, Clogher Valley DEA) stated at the January 25 meeting: “The council had [recently] discussed receiving a portrait of the King. What I want to [propose] is that this council accept the free offer from the Cabinet Office of the portrait of His Majesty the King, and that it’s placed in a local community setting which is not council-owned.”

Councillor Barry Monteith (Independent, Dungannon DEA) was one of three councillors opposed to the idea: “My position remains the same as last month. If there’s a community group that wants to ask for it that’s up to them, so I would be in opposition to that. I think we should have a vote on the issue.”

Councillor Frances Burton. Pic: Mid Ulster District Council

His recommendation – that the council should not request a royal portrait – was seconded by Councillor Dan Kerr (Independent, Torrent DEA).

Councillor Christine McFlynn (SDLP, Magherafelt DEA) read out her party’s position, as penned by her colleague, Councillor Denise Johnson (SDLP, Moyola DEA), who was unable to attend the meeting.

Councillor McFlynn stated: “Identity is as an important to unionism as it is to nationalism. We must nurture both and belittle neither. We’re not royalists, we don’t believe in the principle of monarchy, we have no King or Queen. That said we recognise the importance of the royal family to our unionist neighbours, and indeed our unionist colleagues in the chamber.

“At the last council meeting Councillor Clement Cuthbertson (DUP, Dungannon DEA) proposed that this council accept the offer of a free portrait of King Charles, for the purpose of hanging it in the council offices. He must have known that there would only be one outcome, and I’m sorry that he felt the need to highlight division when he should have been working towards ending division.

Councillor Malachy Quinn. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

“We as a party were instrumental in ensuring the council buildings became neutral venues, free from cultural expression, so that no one would be made to feel uncomfortable. It’s a fair policy and has worked to date. That said, we recognise the opportunity that our unionist colleagues see in this offer. Had we had an opportunity last month to discuss the matter, we could have come to a solution."

A vote was taken with 16 councillors voting in favour of the proposal to request a portrait of the King for the benefit of a community group wishing to display it. Three councillors voted against the recommendation and 16 Sinn Féin councillors abstained.

Councillor Cuthbertson welcomed what he saw as a positive development: “In relation to Councillor McFlynn, I welcome the change of mindset the SDLP had in recognising unionist culture.

Councillor Denise Johnston. Pic: Mid Ulster District Council

“I also read that councillor Malachy Quinn {SDLP, Torrent DEA) said in the press that Councillor Cuthbertson had talked about availing of the portrait and hang it in council buildings. I’ll refer you to the the minutes of the meeting and what I actually said. The proposal was that the council avail of the offer from the Cabinet Office of a free portrait of His Majesty the King. There was no discussion or proposal at last month’s meeting as to where the portrait would be hung, so I just want to clarify that.”