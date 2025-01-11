Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid Ulster planning officers have approved plans for a guest house in Cookstown to be turned into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) with eight bedrooms, despite strong opposition to the move in the form of letters of objection from neighbours.

The planning application – for 67 Orritor Road – was lodged by Aidan Begley, Main Street, Pomeroy, on behalf of Kieran Small, Drum Road, Cookstown.

Issues raised by neighbours related to a number of factors, including the following: safety and privacy concerns; not knowing who would be living in the house of multiple occupancy; the possibility that the new HMO might devalue adjoining residential properties; the perceived lack of parking provision; concerns over noise and disturbance; loss of privacy; fear of antisocial behaviour.

One neighbour felt particularly strongly about the planning application, and he wrote on three occasions to Mid Ulster District Council to voice his concerns.

A guest house at 67 Orritor Road, Cookstown, is going to be turned into a house of multiple occupancy, despite strong objections from neighbours. Credit: Google

Safety considerations for his family were clearly his primary issue. He wrote: “Why is this being passed if everyone in the local area has quite obviously objected to it? By passing this, you are allowing this to go ahead with no care or consideration to what the residents of the area want.

“Where do we find out what sort of people are going to be moving in no. 67? As I’m quite concerned about the safety of my young family.

“As for the local amenities, in a guest house the rooms are never permanently occupied, thus giving a bit of ease for local infrastructure. Whereas an HMO is permanently filled, which will lead to permanent stress on local infrastructure. The similarities between the two is incomprehensible.

“Finally, I would like to add that yes, every house can see onto other properties to a certain degree.

All of the eight bedrooms will be en suite. Side windows will be partially obscured to minimise overlooking issues. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

“Our issue is not how much can be seen, but who will be looking. A kind reminder that I have two very young daughters that make use of our rear garden frequently. I would hate to have to restrict them from certain areas of their own garden for fear of onlookers.

“We are all very much aware of other HMOs and are very much aware of who is housed in them.”

Addressing issues within his remit, the planning officer wrote in his report: “The site is located at No 67 Orritor Road and contains a large two-storey building.

“The building was previously used as a guest house, however it was evident on the day of my site inspection that the building was no longer being used as a guest house. The application proposes no significant changes to the exterior of the building, therefore I am content the proposal will not have an unacceptable impact on the character of the area or settlement.

“The applicant proposes to replace the bottom panes of the first-floor windows on the side elevation with obscured glass, which will help mitigate concerns raised in relation to privacy and overlooking, therefore I am content there will be no significant detrimental affect on residential amenity.

“The application site is within walking distance of a public car park located 350m east of the site; the site lies within 85m of Cookstown town centre designation, with good access links to public transport; and the proposal [will] bring back into use an existing building. On this basis, the proposed parking provision is therefore deemed acceptable.

“DfI Roads have considered the additional supporting information and the revised block plan showing seven parking spaces, and have no objections to the proposal.

“I am content that the proposed development would not cause or likely prejudice the safety and convenience of road user, and the issues of parking provision has been considered in full and does not weigh against the proposal.”