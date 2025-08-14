Misconduct allegation at Lagan Valley Island will now be considered and adjudication action taken

A councillor watchdog is to make a ruling in a Lagan Valley allegation of misconduct.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investigation is understood to relate to an alleged two person incident at the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) full council meeting on June 25, 2024.

The Local Government Commissioner for Standards confirmed its updated position to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The alleged breaches of the code of conduct involving Councillor Hynds have been referred to the Commissioner who has accepted the case for adjudication.

“As yet no date has been set for a hearing.”

The LDRS understands that all councillors present in chambers at the time have provided witness accounts to the Commissioner for Standards about the alleged altercation.

An allegation of threatening and abusive behaviour was made to the police against Mr Hynds, whilst the councillor made an allegation of assault to police.

However, the PSNI has confirmed to the LDRS that its investigations on both allegations are at an end with “no further actions” being taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LDRS contacted Mr Hynds about the Commissioner’s pending adjudication.

He said: “A formal complaint from myself is with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council since June 2024, which is with the Commissioner’s Office also as it remains outstanding and unaddressed.

"I continue to carry out my elected duties for the people of North Lisburn whilst my legal representatives deal with this for me.”

The LDRS, through a source, has seen the letter of complaint made by Mr Hynds to LCCC requesting “disciplinary investigation” about another person at the chamber meeting for “outrageous behaviour” towards him in chambers on June 25, 2024. A spokesperson for LCCC made no comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alleged incident happened after the council had been meeting confidentially so the live-stream of the meeting had been turned off and if any members of the public had been there they would have been asked to leave.

The council minutes of the meeting, available to the public, show that Mr Hynds had raised concerns over agenda items being brought into a confidential session with democratic debates being discussed away from the public.

The meeting then went into a confidential session with no notes provided in the minutes of any alleged altercation.