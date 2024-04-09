Mobile classrooms to be retained on pitch at Portadown school
Planning approval has also been granted for extra car-parking spaces on an existing grass area.
In their report, Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) planning officers explained they viewed the facilities as enhancing the school complex, with no detrimental impact on neighbouring residents: “The proposed development is not close to any residential properties.
“The proposed car park is located within the school complex to an area that has limited views from any adjacent dwellings or public road. Therefore, there will be no impact on the amenity of any existing property in close proximity.
“There is no significant conflict with conservation interests. The proposal will be erected on the existing shale playing field.
“The development is considered by officers to be in keeping with the character of the surrounding settlement, in that it is considered that the scale and massing of the proposed development is appropriate for the location, and the existing site would be able to absorb the development.
“It is considered that the proposal is for a development that would be part of an established existing secondary school and would add to the facilities, service and benefits which it currently provides.
“The overall footprint of the classrooms to be retained are 195sqm each. Set within the context of the overall open space provision within the school site, officers consider this loss of c. 390sqm in total to be acceptable in the context of the necessary educational function they are providing – this community benefit is considered to outweigh the loss of open space.
“Officers are content that the reduction in open space resulting from the development and the 18 No. car-parking spaces will be outweighed by the community benefit as outlined above.”
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter