Move fails to re-canvass Newtownabbey residents over Irish language street sign request

A proposed second canvass of residents in a bid to reverse a failed dual language street sign application has fallen following a vote at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Macedon Sinn Fein CouncillorTaylor McGrann objected to the decision not to approve the erection of a street sign in Irish at Longlands Court in Newtownabbey at last month’s meeting of the council’s Policy and Governance Committee which he described as “a little bit harsh”.

He indicated that in a canvass of residents, 32 were in favour, none was against and 17 did not respond and asked that residents of Longlands Court be re-canvassed after the threshold was missed by 0.7 per cent.

“I think it is a little bit harsh that no-one was against it to just turn it down and not allow residents to re-apply for another three years,” he said.

The first ever dual language sign in Glengormley will be at Hollybrook Road. Picture: Google

The committee was told that the applications for Longlands Court and St Joseph’s Court in Crumlin were not approved as the threshold of two-thirds or more in favour of the erection of a second language street sign was not met as required by council policy. An application for Old Mill Drive, Newtownabbey, has reached the first stage of the process.

Cllr McGrann commented in an online social media post after the meeting: “Unfortunately Longlands Court was turned down by council for a dual language street sign last night (Monday), 65.3% of residents where in favour and 34.7% didn’t respond.

“The threshold for a sign to be installed is 66% meaning residents were only 0.7% away from the sign being approved.”

Macedon DUP Councillor Matthew Brady said that although he appreciated Cllr McGrann’s “frustration” over the outcome, he pointed out that the policy states that two-thirds must be in favour in terms of response.

Cllr Brady commented that further use of council resources would be required for a re-canvass and the result could be “even less”.

Cllr McGrann’s request was seconded by his party colleague, Airport Councillor Annemarie Logue, who suggested that there is “room for reconsideration” within the policy.

In a vote to re-canvass residents, nine councillors were in favour with 27 against.

Cllr McGrann’s online post also stated: “I requested that surveys are sent back out to residents as this was so close but was voted down by Alliance, DUP, UUP. Residents will now need to wait three years before reapplying for a sign.

“Delighted however that Bawnmore Drive was approved for a sign and we will also have our first ever dual language sign in Glengormley at Hollybrook Road.”

An application for dual language street signs to the council must be supported by a petition representing at least one-third of residents and must have the backing of the local authority before it can proceed to the next stage of canvassing street residents by post to seek their views on the request to erect a street sign in a second specified language.

If a decision is approved by the authority to erect a street sign in a second language, a translation will have to be carried out by an independent body. The second language sign will be placed below the English in lettering the same size.