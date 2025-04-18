New Carrickfergus marina berthing offer aims to encourage boating enthusiasts to stay longer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mid and East Antrim councillors have agreed a deal which is hoped will boost business at Carrickfergus Marina.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The borough council’s Environment and Economy Committee has approved a recommendation to charge members of the boating community for one night’s berthing and then they would be able to get a second and third night at half-price, with a week between tvisits.

Currently, an offer which has been in place for 20 years, allows visiting vessels to pay for a night’s berthing and get a second night free to “encourage more visitors to Carrick instead of going to Belfast or Bangor Marina”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the committee said: “The deal we have in place has built up a loyal customer base over the years and is essential to continue attracting visitors to our marina.

Carrick marina. Picture: Tim Cully / National World

“The aim of the new offer is to encourage visitors to stay longer whilst still receiving value for money and generate additional income.”

The report noted that income visitor income to the end of February from April 2024 was £24,680. The average annual income during previous years was £12,000.

In response to a query by Carrick Castle DUP councillor Alderman Billy Ashe MBE, operations director Shaun Morley said that the concept is to “try to encourage those who are interested to stay longer. We find they just do two nights and then go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ald Ashe said: “You would expect to be able to clean boats and to keep them in good mechanical order. You would need access to a power line. The deal in the past was we provide the point and they (the boat owners) provide the contact to the point.”

However, he claimed that “for some reason”, the electricity point has been removed, leaving what he described as “little or no access”.

Ald Ashe claimed that a boat “went down” previously because there was “nowhere to plug in a pump”, adding that this was “one of the reasons the point was put there”. He asked officers to reinstate the electricity point.

Mr Morley said he has been asking the harbour master “to understand the history” and added that “some issues need to be resolved”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena Alliance Councillor Jack Gibson asked if a survey has been carried out with regard to value for money and if any other services or facilities have been provided to encourage custom.

Mr Morley replied: “We offer a really good facility. Prices are very reasonable in comparison. It is a nice marina for the boating community to come into. We have quite a long waiting list of people waiting to get berths in the marina.”

Larne Lough Alliance councillor Alderman Robert Logan commented: “As someone who uses marinas around Northern Ireland, Scotland and Ireland, marina charges in Carrick are good value. I propose the recommendation.”

Ald Logan’s proposal was seconded by Ald Ashe.

The monthly berthing fees at Carrick Marina are £43; weekly, £21.10; overnight, £3.60. The annual mooring rates at an unserviced pontoon at Carrick Harbour and Ballylumford Harbour in Islandmagee, are £612.50.