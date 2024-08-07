A warehouse-type building at the corner of Obins Street / Park Road in Portadown is to be demolished to make way for five one-bedroom terraced dwellings.

The accommodation on the ground floor will include a living space and kitchen, while the first floor will consist of a bedroom and shower room.

The Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council report granting planning permission states: “The size of the units just about meets the requirements for space standards in reference to a one-bedroom apartment. Officers feel that the communal space as shown in this proposal is acceptable.

“The design and layout will not create conflict with adjacent land uses, and there is no unacceptable adverse effect on existing or proposed properties in terms of overlooking, loss of light, overshadowing, noise or other disturbance.

This low-level warehouse-type building, next to residential properties, will be knocked down to make way for five dwellings. Credit: Google

“Officers are of the opinion that the proposal is not out of character with the surrounding area, given that the proposed development is replacing a building of similar style and form.

“Officers, having considered the parking analysis and map, are of the view that adequate parking provision is available within the surrounding area.

“Parking spaces are available on Obins Street and Park Road. There are an average of 52 parking spaces available within a 1-3 minute walk of the application site. The proposal therefore complies with parking standards.”