New lease of life planned for Sexton's House at Drumcree Parish Church

By François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2024, 08:50 BST

A planning application seeking to refurbish and reinstate the listed Sexton’s House adjacent to Drumcree Parish Church, Portadown, has been approved.

The approved application includes the removal of temporary additions to the front elevation, the rebuilding of the existing corrugated iron annex to form a bathroom, and the provision of a septic tank/treatment plant.

The planning application was submitted on behalf of Rev Gary Galway, the Rectory, Drumcree Road, Portadown.

The ABC planning officers’ report notes: “The application site is located at 43 Drumcree Road, Portadown, 50 metres south of Drumcree Parish Church.

The steeply-pitched roof of Sexton's House is also visible from the graveyard of Drumcree Parish Church. Credit: GoogleThe steeply-pitched roof of Sexton's House is also visible from the graveyard of Drumcree Parish Church. Credit: Google
“No 43 Drumcree Road consists of an uninhabited steeply-pitched roof listed building, one and-a-half storey house known as ‘Sexton’s House’ which is situated within the grounds of Drumcree Church and graveyard.

“The existing building consists of two ground-floor rooms used as living space, with two first-floor bedrooms.

“The form, proportion and detailing of the house is characteristic of the mid-19th century, with a steeply pitched roof allowing for two bedrooms under the eaves.

The listed Sexton's House, adjacent to Drumcree Parish Church, Portadown, is to be refurbished. Credit: ABC planning portalThe listed Sexton's House, adjacent to Drumcree Parish Church, Portadown, is to be refurbished. Credit: ABC planning portal
“Officers are satisfied the building, known as the ‘Sexton’s House’, although unoccupied for a number of years, was built and previously used a residential accommodation in association with the church.”

