New Mayor for Causeway Coast & Glens

The incoming Deputy Mayor is Sinn Fein Councillor Kathleen McGurk who represents the Benbradagh electoral area.

Their nominations were confirmed at Council’s Annual Meeting which was held on Tuesday, June 7.

DUP Councillor Wallace has been an elected member since 2019, and he represents the Ballymoney District Electoral Area, where he has lived for the past 35 years.

Outgoing Mayor Cllr Rochard Holmes presents the chain of office to the new Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace

Reflecting on his new role, he said: “I just love where I live, and I am passionate about my DEA in Ballymoney and indeed all of Causeway Coast and Glens.

“I am looking forward to taking on the role of Mayor this year and I will do my best to promote every corner of the Borough.

“During the year ahead, I want to support local retailers and see local businesses thrive in these difficult times. I want to see events in the Borough that both increase footfall and the economic return for our business community.

“Causeway Coast and Glens is the envy of all the other councils in Northern Ireland with our beautiful coastline, wonderful attractions, world class golf courses, great towns and friendly hardworking citizens and I will endeavour to promote our area wherever possible.”

Former Mayor Cllr Richard Holmes (centre) with new Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace and new Deputy Mayor Cllr Kathleen McGurk

