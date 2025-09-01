Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have been given an update on preparations for the roll-out of wheelie box bins in the Antrim area this month.

A total of 370 people attended 22 public drop-in information sessions ahead of the introduction of triple stack recycling bins to households in Antrim, Randalstown, Crumlin, Templepatrick and Toomebridge.

Households in the Antrim area have a 240-litre black bin and a blue bin of the same size at present which are collected on alternate weeks. Garden and food waste is collected in brown bins fortnightly.

Wheelie box bins will be collected weekly. Three stackable boxes are fixed to a wheeled trolley Each box has a front flap allowing access to each compartment which means the boxes don’t need to be lifted off the trolley.

The triple stack recycling bins in use in Newtownabbey. Picture: National World

Households will also be receiving a smaller 180 litre black bin which will be emptied fortnightly. There will be no change to brown bin collections.

Existing blue and black bins in the Antrim area will be collected and taken for reuse or recycling.​

A report presented to the borough council at a recent meeting in Mossley Mill, said: “The phased roll-out of the new collection service is still on target for week commencing September 15 and it is envisaged that the services will be fully implemented after nine weeks.”

The report states that 16 “kerbside sort vehicles” are due to be delivered during the first week of September.

"The new vehicles incorporate new innovative mechanisms for litter prevention and collections of new materials and should decrease the number of mechanical issues with the current legacy Newtownabbey vehicles,” it was also noted.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council was the first local authority to introduce the triple stack bin system. These bins have been in operation in Newtownabbey since 2016 covering 37,000 households.