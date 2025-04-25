Newtownabbey social housing scheme gets green light from planners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application for new social housing in Newtownabbey has been given the go-ahead by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

The proposal is for 15 dwellings, eight apartments in two blocks, three pairs of semi-detached houses and one detached bungalow at the junction of Glenville Road and Glenview Gardens.

A planning officer told the committee that the proposed apartment blocks will each contain four apartments with access to be taken from Glenview Park. The officer indicated that DfI Roads has no objection.

She added that there were six letters of objection highlighting concerns over loss of privacy, noise and disturbance, access and traffic concerns.

The Glenville Road / Glenview Gardens junction. Picture: Google

The application site is currently vacant land used previously by a factory.

A report to the committee said: “The level of density is reflective of other residential developments in the locality, including the apartment building directly adjacent to the site. It is considered that the density of the proposed development will not result in an adverse impact on the character of this area.”

"A letter from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive demonstrates a need for social housing in this area. It is outlined that as of September 2023, 118 applications were on the housing stress waiting list for Whiteabbey.

"NIHE has confirmed the need for 14 general needs units within this area. However, the scheme has been amended to include three sets of semi-detached dwellings, one detached and two apartment blocks comprising four apartments in each.”

The officer said the recommendation was to approve the application.

Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell moved the recommendation, seconded by Sinn Fein Councillor Rosie Kinnear. Permission was granted unanimously following a vote.