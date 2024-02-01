NI Water has warned Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council that Lough Neagh pollution could get worse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The government owned company addressed the environmental concerns at a special meeting of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Pollutants mainly from the agricultural industry and sewage caused a massive growth last summer of blue-green algae in Lough Neagh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn North councillor, Pat Catney said: “I suppose it is on everyone’s lips and why I am putting the question to you about the algae that is affecting Lough Neagh.

Councillor Pat Catney asked NI Water abut the algae situation at Lough Neagh. Pic credit: SDLP

“Maybe you could give us a clue or understanding as it looks like you are expecting worse situation come this summer.

“Hopefully you can address that and let us know what help you are getting from other agencies.” NI Water head of investment management Dr Steve Blockwell replied: “We are working with DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) and NIEA (Northern Ireland Environment Agency) and we are involved in some working groups.

“We do believe or at least informed by DAERA that they expect the algae bloom to come back next year and there is a greater than 80% chance of it reoccurring and might be even more severe this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have established five work streams internally of actions that we can put in place.

“I want to emphasis that we have a multi-barrier treatment system and filters so that the water is safe to drink.