Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The borough council’s Environment and Economy Committee was told at a meeting this week that there are 100 boat owners on the waiting list for a berth at the marina. Councillors also heard some have expressed an interest in short-term contracts for a month or longer if these become available.

A report to the committee said: “There are berths regularly lying vacant in the marina for long periods of time despite the waiting list. This is due to berth-holders paying for the year to secure the berth but only having their boat in the marina for short periods during the contract year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new rates proposed for an unserviced berth for a five-metre vessel for a month would be £75; a serviced berth for a five-metre vessel, £190 and a serviced berth for a ten-metre vessel, £380. Waiting boat owners will be contacted when a temporary berth becomes available and contracts will stipulate a start and end date.

Glenarm Marina. Local Democracy Reporting Service

The cost of annual pontoon berthing in Glenarm is £226 or £91.50 for unserviced berth. Berthing in Carnlough costs £50 annually and £79 in Portglenone. By the end of December 2022, fees had brought in more than £0.5m for the council, a rise of 18.4% that financial year. In February, elected members were told harbours and marinas income had increased by almost one fifth.

During the financial year 2020/21, Mid and East Antrim’s marinas and harbours realised an income of £610,000 despite restrictions due to the Covid pandemic. The previous year, this income was £596,743.

In August, Carrickfergus Castle DUP Alderman Billy Ashe MBE reported that income has been boosted at Glenarm Marina by between £6,000 and £10,000. He spoke of a need to “try to repair the damage to berth-holders who have seen significant berth increases” when free stays at Carrickfergus and Glenarm Marinas were offered after fees rose by ten per cent in April.