The divisional manager of Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads Northern Division has spoken of his “frustration” over budget pressures during a presentation of the 2023 annual report to Mid and East Antrim councillors, as the Department continues with a “limited service policy”.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee, Alan Keys told members of “acute budgetary pressure” which will see this policy continue for “routine maintenance activities” during the next financial year.

Councillors were told Northern Division’s opening capital structural maintenance budget for 2023/24 is currently estimated at £17.5m but a budget of £112m is needed “to deliver a full service”. The report indicated the Department will “aim to cut all roadside verges” and “sight line” grass at least twice between April and October on the “more heavily trafficked roads and once a year on other roads”.

“This aims to balance the need for road safety while protecting our environment and encouraging biodiversity,” the report stated. “However, road safety is of vital importance and sight lines at bends and junctions will be cut as frequently as required to ensure public safety.”

Long grass verge. Photo by: Local Democracy Reporter Service

A full street lighting repair service is expected to continue during 2023/24. DfI is also working to replace all older street lights with more energy efficient LED lighting. During 2022/23, street light replacement has taken place in areas across the borough including phase one in Seacourt estate, Larne; Bentra Road, Island Road and Redhall Close, Ballycarry; Ballee Road West, Ballymena; Mount Street, Ballymena and Ahoghill village.

A number of pedestrian safety measures have been completed including the provision of puffin crossings at Roddensvale School, Larne and between Slemish College and Wilson Crescent in Ballymena.

Accessible parking was provided with dropped kerbs at locations including Inver Road, Larne, at Larne and Inver Primary School; Seacourt Road, at Corran Integrated Primary School; Ellis Street, Carrickfergus at Hawthorns Adult Centre; Oakfield Drive, Carrickfergus; Kings Road, Whitehead.

Tractor Turning

Grit box. Photo by: Photo by: Local Democracy Reporter Service

Road signs and markings have been put in place at a number of sites in the borough. These include two tractor turning advanced warning signs to alert motorists travelling south on the A26 to be aware of tractors switching lane to leave the A26 at Teeshan to avoid the M2. This installation was in response to concerns raised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union on behalf of members.

Other safety measures include pedestrian crossing advanced warning signage at Coast Road at the entrance to Carnfunnock Country Park, Larne; bollards on the footpath near Moorfields Primary School, Ballymena and waiting restrictions at Coast Road, Glenarm. Speed ramps have been installed at Fairview Park and Knights Avenue, Carrickfergus and at Glenkeen Drive, Greenisland.

Bridge repairs have been carried out at Harbour Highway, Larne; Kilwaughter Bridge, Ballyrickard Road, Larne; Portglenone Bridge; Kells Bridge; Fenaghy Bridge, Cullybackey; Whitehead footbridge, Cable Road; Woodburn Bridge, Carrickfergus, amongst others.

A number of road resurfacing schemes have taken place during the last financial year at a cost of £4.3m at locations including Shanes Hill Road, Larne ; Pentagon Roundabout, Cullybackey Road, Cushendall Road, Ballymena; Kilgad Road, Kells; Clooney Road, Portglenone; Granagh Road, Cullybackey Hazelbank Road, Buckna.

The Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee was also informed surface dressing was carried out at a cost of £0.95m covering 48 kilometres at locations across Mid and East Antrim including: Millbay Road and Middle Road, Islandmagee; Crebilly Road and Ballylesson Road, Ballymena; Browndod Road and Mounthill Road, Larne; Slane Road and New Road, Carnlough; Croft Road, Ballygally and Crosshill Road, Larne.

Commenting at the meeting, Bannside TUV Councillor Timothy Gaston criticised what he described as “temporary patches” and “skirting round the edges” of potholes before urging DfI Roads to “put a priority on doing permanent repairs” and called for “value for money for those paying road tax”.

The divisional manager said he agreed it would be “better value for money to make more substantial repairs in the first place” but he stressed the Department is “trying to preserve the budget” otherwise it would have “burnt through by July”. Mr Keys also underlined the need to maintain a budget for emergency responses. He added: “It is frustrating for us and for our team.”