People are struggling to get GP appointments says Lurgan Sinn Féin representative Mary O’Dowd who is standing for election to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Mrs O’Dowd, wife of Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd, said an Executive is needed to invest in local health and social services and to hire more GPs and nurses.

She said: "As a mother of three of children I know the pressure GP practices are under, resulting in people struggling to access appointments with their doctor and putting more pressure on Accident and Emergency Departments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The health and social care system is breaking under the weight of more than a decade of Tory cuts to health and social care,” said the Sinn Féin representative.

Sinn Fein candidate Mary O'Dowd who is standing for election to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

"The current Tory government are acting like spectators to the collapse of health services in the north and in Britain. That is cruel, uncaring and unacceptable.

"Local communities depend on GP practices and they need certainty they will be able to access a doctor when they need one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Investment is key and while understandably much of the debate is about acute care, primary care also needs investment and planning,” she said.

"We need an Executive up and running now, and a health minister in place, to invest in our health and social care services, and to hire more doctors and nurses.