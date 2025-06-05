Permission granted for RAF cadets to be trained to fly remotely controlled drones at a public park

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2025, 09:57 BST

Lisburn is to provide the Royal Air Force (RAF) with a training ground for military drones in a public park.

The council’s communities committee unanimously supported a request by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to use Billy Neill Park.

The committee was told the purpose of the aviation request was to train RAF Air Cadets. Alderman Hazel Legge said: “I would be happy to support this after speaking with the committee director, she has allayed my fears that there is nothing more sinister from the MoD.

People need to be aware that there is nothing sinister here, especially residents around Billy Neill Park. It is better that we can put to bed any concerns and say what is actually going on.” The council report states that the remotely controlled drones will be in the air around the overflow carpark away from the general public.

Alderman Hazel Legge asks for clarity to allay concerns of local residents as RAF is granted permission to train cadets in drone flying at local park. Pic credit: McAuley MultimediaAlderman Hazel Legge asks for clarity to allay concerns of local residents as RAF is granted permission to train cadets in drone flying at local park. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia
Alderman Hazel Legge asks for clarity to allay concerns of local residents as RAF is granted permission to train cadets in drone flying at local park. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

The drones will not be permitted to carry recording media.

A redacted email (under the control of the MoD) to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC), seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), outlines the request.

It reads: “We are a UK wide aviation, cyber and space oriented youth organisation working with individuals aged 12 to 20.

A recent addition to our core syllabus is remotely piloted drones.

“Purpose of flight: RAF Cadets…qualifications and assessment, to educate youth and young people on how to correctly and safely operate drones compliant with current (CAA) Civil Aviation Authority and Military Aviation Authority (MAA) rules and regulations.

"Dates for the training are to be scheduled with the LCCC to “avoid events and known conflicts”.”

