Planning application for 'green' electricity generator in Lurgan
Lagan Energy (Lurgan) Ltd are hoping to build the electricity generator on a site located between Crossbows Optical and Plaswire, and next to an existing electricity sub-station at Halfpenny Valley Industrial Estate, Lurgan.
Consultation has taken the form of a public event in Lurgan Town Hall on July 2, advertising in the Portadown Times and Lurgan Mail, and a letter drop to all properties bounding and facing the site within 100 metres.
In correspondence to agent Clyde Shanks Ltd, Exchange Place, Belfast, planning officers wrote: “The council has considered the pre-application notification and finds that it contains sufficient information with regards community consultation measures.
“This is of course not a planning decision by the council and refers only to the compliance with statutory requirements.”
HVO is a diesel-like fuel that can be produced without fossil resources by processing renewable waste lipids, and it is therefore a greener and more sustainable source of energy.
The planning application also includes plans for the construction of a new vehicular access and associated development.
The total gross floor space of the proposed development is 1,200 square metres.
If approved, the generator will produce 15MW of electricity every year.
