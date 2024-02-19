Register
BREAKING

Portadown apartment block plans are approved

Planning approval has been granted for the erection of a three-storey apartment block on vacant lands in Thomas Street, Portadown, with a total of nine apartments with verandas to be provided.
By Francois Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The site, immediate south west of 138 Thomas Street, will also include a gated courtyard accessed from Coronation Street with nine car parking spaces, cycle parking spaces, a single-storey refuse and recycling compound, and associated site works.

The planning application was lodged by Armagh Design, on behalf of William Hunniford, Charles Street, Portadown.

Read More
Watch: Portadown family home with Mediterranean feel is perfect for entertaining...
The apartment block in Thomas Street, Portadown, will be a three-storey building with a total of nine apartments. Picture: Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council planning portal.The apartment block in Thomas Street, Portadown, will be a three-storey building with a total of nine apartments. Picture: Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council planning portal.
The apartment block in Thomas Street, Portadown, will be a three-storey building with a total of nine apartments. Picture: Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council planning portal.
Most Popular

In their report, council planning officers note the following: the site is not located in an area zoned or designated for another use; the proposed development is not considered to result in the loss of an area or building of architectural or historic interest; there are no archaeological concerns; the site is not within a site of nature conservation; the development would not lead to a detrimental impact on residential amenity, traffic movement, or road safety; the access and parking arrangements have been considered and raise no concerns; the site appears to have historically been used for residential purposes and the adjacent lands are primarily residential.

Related topics:Portadown