In their report, council planning officers note the following: the site is not located in an area zoned or designated for another use; the proposed development is not considered to result in the loss of an area or building of architectural or historic interest; there are no archaeological concerns; the site is not within a site of nature conservation; the development would not lead to a detrimental impact on residential amenity, traffic movement, or road safety; the access and parking arrangements have been considered and raise no concerns; the site appears to have historically been used for residential purposes and the adjacent lands are primarily residential.