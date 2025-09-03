Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council (ABC) has blamed the dry weather over the summer, and the extensive use of the football pitches at the People’s Park and Kernan Playing Fields, for the poor state of the facilities recently.

The issue was raised at last Tuesday’s monthly council meeting.

Councillor Paul Duffy (SF) commented: “The pitch as it stands at the minute is like an end-of-season pitch. I know they are sand-based pitches, but they’re unplayable.

“Teams have already been directed towards Kernan [Playing Fields] to play their matches. This is the third time this has been brought up to the council.

Councillors Paul Duffy (left) and Peter Haire. Pictures: ABC Council

“I just want a report brought back to the relevant committee, that this won’t continue to happen year in, year out. These teams, our teams, deserve better. That’s all I’m asking for.”

Councillor Peter Haire (DUP) explained that he had been shocked by the state of the pitch at the People’s Park the previous week, as the sand had not had time to bed in.

“I was over watching the match there last Tuesday night at the People’s Park. It was like Tyrella Beach and the pitch was really bad, but that’s because the work carried out was too late. It should have been done earlier.

“I know that the Craigavon Cup was on there, but this needs to be scheduled in for the work to be done right away after the Craigavon Cup, so that the pitches are ready for the start of the season. So I would like to propose that [we] make sure for next year that the work is carried out promptly after the Craigavon Cup.”

Councillors in attendance indicated that they were in support of the proposal.

In a statement, ABC Council explained that the extensive use of the pitches late into the season, coupled with the dry summer weather, had meant that it will take longer to rejuvenate the pitches.

“As part of its annual maintenance programme, the council normally closes football pitches from June to late August to facilitate pitch rejuvenation,” a spokesperson said.

“However, over the past three years, it has agreed to extend football provision in Portadown People’s Park and at Kernan Playing Fields to accommodate the Craigavon Cup Tournament.

“The pitches, particularly in Portadown People’s Park, have been used extensively and long after the normal window for end-of-season pitch maintenance – resulting in less time for the grass surface to recover during the growing season.

“This, coupled with the extremely hot and dry summer months, has not been conducive to a normal recovery phase.

“The applications of sand dressing, seeding and herbicide, have not been as advanced as would be anticipated. Therefore, the maintenance and recovery will take longer this year.

“Council officers are liaising with all teams that have been impacted to offer suitable alternatives.”