Exciting upgrade plans have been approved for Hanover Football Club, with a Multi-Use Training Area (MUGA) training pitch and adjacent 3G synthetic pitch now on the cards at the Brownstown Park.

Planning permission was granted for the above facilities at a recent ABC Planning & Regulatory Services committee meeting.

Also approved for the MUGA pitch were plans for 8-metre high floodlights (x 4), 5.7-metre-high perimeter fencing, while plans for the 3G pitch also include a car-parking area, 15-metre-high floodlights (x 6), ball stop nets, perimeter fencing, dug-outs and associated site works.

Two separate planning applications were listed for committee members’ consideration, the first one being for the MUGA training pitch.

The approved 3G pitch and adjacent MUGA facility at Brownstown Park, Craigavon. Credit: ABC planning portal

Senior planning officer, Nicola Creaney stated: “The principle of development has been considered in detail within the report. There are no objections raised by any of the consultees, Environmental Health, DfI Roads and Natural Environment Division.

“Officers accept that the proposal meets the full requirements of the policy. The recommendation is to approve.”

The proposed MUGA pitch facility will be provided within the Brownstown Park complex, at the north-eastern end of the football pitch.

It is currently a rough patch of land with a running track around it.

The approved 3G pitch, and the adjacent area where enhanced car-parking facilities will be provided, are delineated in red. Credit: Google/ABC Council

Cornett Design Associates (CDA) managing director, Neil Cornett was given three minutes to make a presentation in support of the MUGA training pitch application.

He stated: “During the [application] process there was no negativity back from any of the departments, and obviously the club itself are looking to push forward with their [plans] in the near future and engage with the local communities.

“I think a positive outcome to this application would be welcomed across the community, and particularly in the football fraternity. So, in my opinion, with no objections from local authorities and consultees, I would welcome support and approval for this application.”

Councillor Peter Lavery (Alliance, Lurgan DEA) was very positive about the plans, commenting: “[We] obviously can see the benefit of having additional improved facilities, particularly as they have lighting which could allow evening use in the darker months when facility space for the like of that is extremely limited, so I’d say it is quite a positive application.

The future MUGA facility, next to the football pitch, is currently a rough patch of land with a running track around it. Credit: ABC Council

“I think approval is the right recommendation in this case.”

Councillor Kevin Savage (Sinn Féin, Banbridge DEA) felt compelled to comment on the matter too: “It’s not in my area, but I’d just like to commend Hanover for bringing such an ambitious application forward.

“It’s very much based in their own community and it’s very progressive, and I think it’s a step forward, so I’d be very supportive of this application.”

Likewise, Councillor Ian Wilson (DUP, Banbridge DEA) praised the club for seeking to secure the best facilities.

"Just to echo the last two contributors there. It’s not my area, but it’s a very positive application right in the heart of Brownstown,” he said. “I think the club is to be commended for their forward thinking and investment within the community.”

Councillor Julie Flaherty (UUP, Portadown DEA) humorously remarked: “Well, it is my area (laughter) and I know it very well, and I’ve been down many a time.

“The club is really pushing forward, and you can see that with the ambition in this application. This will make a big difference to what is a community club, so I’m very supportive of this.”

The recommendation to approve the MUGA training pitch was proposed by Cllr Flaherty, and seconded by Cllr Lavery.

The next planning application to be considered was for a 3G pitch.

Nicola Creaney told committee members: “This application is being presented to committee as it’s on land within council ownership. There are four objections and 20 letters of support.

“The site is within Brownstown Park and is in the existing grass football pitch, west of the MUGA.

“There’s no objections raised by any of the consultees, Environmental Health, DfI Roads, Rivers Agency, NI Water or the Natural Environment Division.

“The proposal will provide additional parking to help alleviate any parking concerns. The lighting has been reduced from eight to six floodlights and there are timing conditions proposed. The proposal meets the full requirements of the relevant policies, subject to the conditions set out in the report. The recommendation is to approve.

“This is immediately adjacent to the previous application. The main football pitch is going to be transferred from a grass pitch to a 3G pitch.”

As had been the case with the previous application, Cornett Design Associates managing director, Neil Cornett was given three minutes to make a presentation in support of the 3G pitch application.

He stated: “This is a key element. The previous application [and this one] go hand in hand. This is forward thinking on behalf of the club and it’s engaging with local communities, [ensuring] the longevity of the current facilities.

“On behalf of Hanover, as the agent, I would wish them well, and hopefully [with] a positive outcome of this application they’ll go forward and create a good community service in the community.”

Councillor Paul Duffy (Sinn Féin, Portadown DEA) remarked: “3G pitches are definitely the way forward. Every community wants them, every team wants them, and it’s great to see another one within the Portadown area. We could do with another few.”

Cllr Flaherty had some concerns regarding car-parking capacity, and the principal planning officer was keen to reassure her that car-parking provision would actually be enhanced: “There are 41 car-parking spaces, including disabled spaces, being provided.

“We’re getting additional car-parking spaces to be provided along with that. We’re satisfied that it meets the parking standards and it will help alleviate some of the parking, because I do appreciate that there’s maybe an existing [congestion] issue, but with this proposal there will be an improvement.”

The recommendation to approve the 3G pitch was proposed by Cllr Julie Flaherty, and seconded by Councillor Mary O’Dowd (Sinn Féin, Lurgan DEA).