Planning approval has been granted for the erection of 10 detached dwellings, 22 semi-detached units and six townhouses on land adjacent to Epworth Methodist Church, Montague Street, Portadown.

The planning application was lodged by David McMaster Architect Ltd on behalf of G. Murphy, Artabrackagh Road, Portadown.

ABC planning officers stated: “The site is an area of overgrowth of grass on previously undeveloped land.

"The site shall be accessed onto Charles Street through Woodlands Manor, subject to satisfactory access and footway provision. A right-turning lane may be required.

The existing hedgerow to the front and rear of the Montague Street site will be retained and augmented with additional planting. Credit: Google

"Officers are of the opinion that the proposed development will not be out of character when set in / against the general pattern of the existing immediate and wider development.

"Officers are satisfied that there is sufficient public open space provided with the scheme. A detailed landscaping plan has been submitted in support of the application. This details the proposed planting of approximately 39 trees.

"The plan also proposes that the existing hedgerow to the front and rear of the site be retained and augmented with additional planting. The proposed landscaping scheme will visually soften both the internal layout of the proposed development, and also its interface with the surrounding developments.

In all, 38 dwellings will be built between Epworth Methodist Church and 89 Montague Street, Portadown. Credit: ABC planning portal

“Additionally, there is proposed tree planting to the front of a number of properties at critical locations, to soften the visual impact of parking areas lying forward of the building lines.

"The proposed landscaping provides an attractive aspect to the development when viewing the site from the public realm beyond the site, and when viewing the development from within its boundaries..”