Portadown multiple occupancy house planning application raises fears of Holylands-type neighbourhood

A planning application for a new house of multiple occupancy (HMO) on the Tandragee Road, Portadown, has been approved – a decision strongly challenged by a local resident who is concerned that this part of the town might turn into an area similar to the Holylands in Belfast.

The house in question, at 82 Tandragee Road, is a three-bedroom dwelling, and the planning application seeking a change of use from a family home to a HMO was lodged by JWM Planning Ltd, Woodgreen Road, Ballymena, on behalf of Scott Wilson, Drumatee Road, Markethill.

As things stand, there is already one HMO registered at No 23 Tandragee Road, while a planning application for another HMO at 27 Tandragee Road has been deferred.

In addition, there are 23 existing and approved HMOs in nearby Thomas Street and adjacent streets.

This end-of-terrace dwelling will be the second property to be turned into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) in Tandragee Street, with a third HMO application being considered. Credit: Google

ABC planners wrote in their report: “The site is currently occupied as a three-bedroom, end-of-terrace, two-storey dwelling.

“On the ground floor, the existing kitchen and living room are to be converted to two bedrooms with en-suite facilities. A kitchen/living area will remain.

"On the first floor the existing bedroom to the rear is to be extended into the bathroom to form one bedroom with en-suite facilities. En-suites are to be added to the two other existing bedrooms on this floor. There are no external changes proposed to the property.

"The proposal would allow up to 10 persons to live together at the property.

This three-bedroom, end-of-terrace property at 82 Tandragee Road, Portadown, is hidden from view past a sharp bend, and safety concerns have been raised in relation to this. Credit: Google

"With regard to the residential properties in the area, most, but not all of these, are family dwellings. Other residential properties include Bramley Apartments and Annagh House itself, which, while currently vacant, was originally approved as a hostel with self-contained flats.

“There are no extant planning permissions for HMOs within the identified area.

"There are 23 existing and approved HMOs in the Thomas Street area (including streets off Thomas Street), but officers have not included these in this assessment, as Thomas Street and this section of Tandragee Road are considered by officers to be two separate and distinct character areas.

"There are no external alterations proposed to the building, therefore the existing external appearance of the dwelling will remain the same within the streetscape. All internal physical works do not require planning permission.

This three-bedroom, end-of-terrace property at 82 Tandragee Road, Portadown, is going to be turned into a five-bedroom house of multiple occupancy (HMO), with up to 10 people living in it. Credit: ABC planning portal

"Officers are satisfied that there will be no unacceptable adverse impact on the character or visual appearance of this section of the Tandragee Road area.

“With regard to potential for noise nuisance, the Council’s Environmental Health Department has considered the proposal and has raised no objections; nor have they recommended the imposition of any conditions.

"There is no specific published parking standard for an HMO. The addition of two bedrooms does increase the required parking requirement from 1.75 spaces to 2.25 spaces, and therefore a requirement for an additional 0.5 spaces. All parking is on-street for this property and the majority of other properties in the immediate vicinity.

"A parking analysis and additional supporting information was submitted by the applicant to identify parking options available in close proximity to the application site. The parking analysis was carried out on two days over two consecutive Saturdays in October 2023, during times of peak residential demand (before 7am and after 7pm).

"The areas surveyed were within a 200m radius of the site. This included Tandragee Road, Annaghview Court and Reynolds Court. The analysis found that a total of 19 on-street parking spaces were available within 200m of the site.

"DfI roads have considered the parking analysis and additional supporting information, including the objection submitted on parking and road safety grounds, and have raised no objections to the proposal.”

Two letters of objections were sent to the ABC Planning Department, including one from Dr John Hastings and Ms Maria Coyle, who are owner-occupiers of a property directly opposite 82 Tandragee Road.

They wrote: “As owner-occupiers in the area, we are deeply concerned about the potential impact on the value of our property, and the challenges it may pose when we need to renew the mortgage. We believe this sentiment is shared by others in the community who may face similar concerns.

"An increase in HMOs and a decrease in family dwellings could have lasting effects on the overall property values in the neighbourhood, and indeed character; something which we desperately need to preserve in this town.

"Furthermore, we would like to draw attention to the critical issue of road safety associated with the proposed HMO.

"The lack of off-street parking, coupled with the prospect of multiple HMO occupants each owning a vehicle, poses a significant risk, should change of use be granted. The property is located on a sweeping bend with an adjacent neighbour’s hedge protruding into the footpath. The potential hazards of reduced visibility for town-bound cars on the left of the carriageway, particularly if multiple cars are parked outside, raise serious concerns about the likelihood of accidents.

"We urge both the applicant and council members/planning manager to consider the broader impact of an HMO dwelling on the character of our community.

"These houses are clearly designed for families, and the potential conversion to an HMO would alter the residential character of the area.

"It is essential to reflect on whether one would be content living next door to a house accommodating four to eight individuals. The noise, comings and goings, and different lifestyle associated with an HMO may not align with the peaceful and family-oriented atmosphere that attracted residents to this area.

“We can assume that no one that reads this letter would want their street to turn into another Holylands area, and we absolutely do not want to see a precedent set with this on our street, for the benefit of landlords who don’t even live in the area.

"I implore both the applicant and council members to take into consideration the broader impact on the community, both in terms of property values and the fundamental character of the neighbourhood, before making a decision on this application.”