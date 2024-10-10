Silverwood Service Station gets green light for revamp including off sales and deli counter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major revamp of the retail area at a Lurgan service station has been approved by planners.

The approval – for Silverwood Service Station, 63 Silverwood Road - paves the way for an enhanced retail offer within the extended facility, complete with an internal off-sales area, a new deli counter and other internal alterations.

The agent and applicant behind the planning application is Marcus Bingham, Tullyquilly Road, Rathfriland.

ABC planning officers outlined the proposed changes as follows in their report: “The existing premises offers retail sales for Class A1 [general retail], with an ancillary hot-food deli counter.

Silverwood Service Station, on the Silverwood Road in Lurgan. Credit: Google

"The additional floor space is to accommodate additional sales (approx. 51 m2) for off sales which falls within this use class, along with a (hot-food) kitchen to act ancillary to the hot-food counter and to supply food to the existing deli, freezer areas and storage.

"In terms of local need, the extension to the retail element of the proposal will offer an additional 50 m2 of additional retail floor space, bringing the overall offering of the unit up to 416 m2.

"Therefore, it is anticipated that a small modest extension of this size is to cater for local day-to-day needs, and will not detract from other town centres, it will solely serve the existing development and surrounding area.

"Officers consider that the proposal will remain of a scale appropriate to the character of the settlement.”