Portrush pedestrian and cycle path plan amendment

A proposal to change plans for a proposed pedestrian and cycle path in Portrush has been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

By Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 10th May 2023, 20:04 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 20:04 BST

The amendment relates to a new path linking an approved holiday park to an existing footpath located on Atlantic Road.

As it stands, the site includes a roadside verge and agricultural field. The proposed footpath and cycle path will provide a pedestrian linkage between the holiday park and the Portrush town area and will connect with an existing footpath.

Plans for the path were originally approved in 2021. According to the Development Management Officer Report, the amendment is “to alter the path to run from the approved open space area in the caravan site through an agricultural field and then to the road”. This will reduce the length of footpath along the roadside.

Portrush. Image by Google
Portrush. Image by Google

The report adds “the principle of the footpath has been established under the previous history” and Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads are “content” with the plans “following consultations and amendments”.

DfI Roads initially raised concerns regarding the “achievable forward sight distance” at the proposed pedestrian crossing point on Atlantic Road but subsequently accepted the proposal.

Catherine Moore, Local Democracy Reporter

