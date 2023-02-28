A planning application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for the site of the former Rathmore Convent in Greenisland.

The proposal submitted to the local government authority is for 22 new homes at the Station Road property.

These will be located on the site of the former nuns’ residence and outbuildings which will be demolished if the application is given the go-ahead. It is understood that rented accommodation may have been provided on the site previously for students at the former Ulster Polytechnic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The development plan is for two detached houses, 16 semi-detached houses and four apartments. Vehicular and pedestrian access is expected to be available at an existing laneway in the vicinity at Station Road.

Station Road, Greenisland. Google image

The seventh annual Housing Land Availability Report for the period between July 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022, states that just over one third of the new dwellings in Mid and East Antrim Borough were constructed in Carrickfergus, 26 per cent in Ballymena, six per cent in Larne and 32 per cent in the borough’s small towns and villages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, there have been 212 new homes completed in Carrick; 158 in Ballymena; 38, Larne; 50, Greenisland; 22, Ahoghill; 16, Broughshane; 15, Cullybackey and one in Whitehead.

During 2021, there were 112 constructed in Carrick; 125, Ballymena; 43, Larne; none in Ahoghill; three in Broughshane; 12, Cullybackey; 16, Greenisland and none in Whitehead.

Advertisement

Advertisement