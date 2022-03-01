Approval for demolition of former Ravenhill Private Nursing Home at Greenisland

The proposal for the site has been given the go-ahead by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The development will see the demolition of the former Ravenhill Private Nursing Home replaced with two apartment blocks and car parking on the site overlooking Belfast Lough.

Ravenhill Private Nursing Home closed in 2020. The closure was blamed on financial pressures. Residents and 65 staff members were said to be “devastated” by the decision.

The former Ravenhill Private Nursing Home, Greenisland

An online petition to save the Greenisland home, which could accommodate 38 residents, attracted 1,600 signatures. It was given a temporary reprieve in March of that year as part of efforts to deal with the coronavirus crisis with the home agreeing to delay the closure with residents able to remain until a review was carried out in July 2020.

A consultation response by Mid and East Antrim planners says that with regard to the demolition of the vacant building and redevelopment, the main consideration is “in terms of its impact on the character and appearance of the ATC” (Area of Townscape Character).

The report says that the existing property is an unlisted building. It also states that the demolition of an unlisted building will only be permitted where “council is fully satisfied that the building makes no material contribution to the distinctive character of the area or where the quality of the design of the replacement building will enhance the overall character of the ATC”.

The report notes that the existing building occupies a prominent position along the Shore Road.

“It has been extensively altered over a number of years which has impacted negatively on the character of the building,” it states.

“It is considered that due to the degree of alteration of the existing building and the limited amount of retained historic character, its removal will not negatively impact on the character of the ATC subject to the granting of permission for an acceptable redevelopment scheme.”

The report also indicated that the “overall height. scale and massing of the proposed block” is similar to the existing building that the proposed lay-out “still retains a large amount of communal open space around the two blocks and does not create a development which would be considered over-development or out of character with surrounding plot sizes”.

“It is considered that the existing building makes a very limited contribution to the character and appearance of the area and its proposed removal with the quality of the design of the replacement buildings will enhance the overall character of the ATC.”