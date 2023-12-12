Plans to turn Royal Hillsborough into a ‘world class heritage village’ are hoped to make more progress next year with the appointment of a programme co-ordinator, councillors have been told.

However Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has had to appoint a Strategic Investment Board to help with “interim support” of the £26 million tourism project.

The ‘Destination Royal Hillsborough’ plan is poised to draw down £20 million funding from the Belfast Region City Deal.

A new programme coordinator is expected to commence in January 2024, elected representatives heard at a meeting on Thursday December 7.

Recognising the successful multi-million Belfast Region City Deal funding bid for 'Destination Royal Hillsborough' are:(Front l-r): Councillor Uel Mackin, BRCD Council Panel member; Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Development Committee Chairman; Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson; Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle & Gardens and Alderman Michael Henderson MBE, BRCD Council Panel member.(back left): Councillor Caleb McCready; Carole Long, Tourism Northern Ireland; Alderman Jim Dillon MBE; Penny Scott, Honorary Treasurer of St Malachy's Parish Church and Donal Rogan, Director of Service Transformation.(back right) Claire Butler, In Klover; Alderman Owen Gawith; Dawn Mitchell, Hillsborough Development Committee Chair; Yvonne Burke, Regeneration & Infrastructure Manager and Emron Irwin, Chairperson of the Hillsborough Village Centre Committee. Pic credit: Darren Kidd

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council also agreed to appoint an interim Strategic Investment Board (SIB) to push forward the programme of public realm improvements, set out in the contract of funding.

A council report states, the additional funding of £4.25 million from LCCC and £1.75 million from the Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) has also been ringfenced to generate a ‘world class heritage village’ to attract tourists to the area.

The report adds: “Due to vacancies and turnover within our team, combined with the ramping up of BRCD Destination Royal Hillsborough projects, the council requires interim support from SIB to assist.”

However, there were concerns raised over the timeframe of the work to commence.

Director of regeneration and growth, Donal Rogan said: “In terms of the public realm, we are in negotiations with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).“This will also require some public consultations and will be brought before members for decision.”

Downshire East UUP Alderman, James Baird responded: “If we are waiting on DfI, at this time of year they tend to go into hibernation and we could be waiting to late next year.”

Downshire West DUP rep, Caleb McCready added: “This is fantastic news for Royal Hillsborough, but what type of timeframe is there for the work to be done?

“Though, I would say that it is great to see DfI finally organise the ‘Royal Hillsborough’ road signs for the village.”