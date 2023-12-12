£26m funding for 'Destination Royal Hillsborough' gains significant progress with new programme coordinator appointed for January
However Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has had to appoint a Strategic Investment Board to help with “interim support” of the £26 million tourism project.
The ‘Destination Royal Hillsborough’ plan is poised to draw down £20 million funding from the Belfast Region City Deal.
A new programme coordinator is expected to commence in January 2024, elected representatives heard at a meeting on Thursday December 7.
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council also agreed to appoint an interim Strategic Investment Board (SIB) to push forward the programme of public realm improvements, set out in the contract of funding.
A council report states, the additional funding of £4.25 million from LCCC and £1.75 million from the Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) has also been ringfenced to generate a ‘world class heritage village’ to attract tourists to the area.
The report adds: “Due to vacancies and turnover within our team, combined with the ramping up of BRCD Destination Royal Hillsborough projects, the council requires interim support from SIB to assist.”
However, there were concerns raised over the timeframe of the work to commence.
Director of regeneration and growth, Donal Rogan said: “In terms of the public realm, we are in negotiations with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).“This will also require some public consultations and will be brought before members for decision.”
Downshire East UUP Alderman, James Baird responded: “If we are waiting on DfI, at this time of year they tend to go into hibernation and we could be waiting to late next year.”
Downshire West DUP rep, Caleb McCready added: “This is fantastic news for Royal Hillsborough, but what type of timeframe is there for the work to be done?
“Though, I would say that it is great to see DfI finally organise the ‘Royal Hillsborough’ road signs for the village.”
The chamber was told by the director that a report on the DfI negotiations would be brought back to the chamber.