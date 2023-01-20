Almost £400k has been set aside for renovations to community centres in Mid and East Antrim, councillors have heard.

A review carried out by the council found a “lack of maintenance in the Carrickfergus area has meant that the community centres have deteriorated faster than expected”.

An operations update presented to the council’s Direct Services Committee on Tuesday said tender documents and specifications are being compiled and a programme of work is being devised and in progress.

Work at Sunnylands Community Centre in Carrickfergus is scheduled to start in January or February to replace the kitchen, lighting, sinks and toilet.

Sunnylands Community Centre. Image by Google

Woodburn Community Centre requires a fire escape, replacement boundary fencing and a front door.

Councillors were also told the bandstand clock in Larne Town Park has been removed to facilitate repairs as it is “rusted and corroded” although these are “on hold due to budget restrictions”.

Repairs to the bandstand carried out last year at a cost of £6,500 included ceiling replacement and paintwork as part of the first stages of a £130k refurbishment at Larne Town Park and adjacent Chaine Park.

Larne Town Park bandstand.

Tenders for a new toilet block at Larne Town Park are under review.

