£6.8m plans to demolish two NIHE tower blocks in Dunmurry have been delayed for six months

A £6.8m redevelopment of two Dunmurry tower blocks is six months behind schedule as the Housing Executive position with private home owner remains unresolved.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The towers, built in 1966, are due to be demolished as part of the Housing Executive’s £308 million Tower Block Action Plan aimed at replacing ageing tower blocks with new homes in Northern Ireland.

The Housing Executive has previously stated to the Local Democracy Service that it was “aiming to clear both blocks by the end of July 2023”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coolmoyne Tower is one of two tower blocks in Dunmurry earmarked for demolition by the Housing Executive. Pic credit: LDR

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, in an updated response, a Housing Executive spokesperson provided comment, which has not changed since October 2023.

The statement reads: “Excellent progress has been made in clearing Coolmoyne House and Rathmoyne House and all our tenants have now been re-housed.