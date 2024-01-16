£6.8m plans to demolish two NIHE tower blocks in Dunmurry have been delayed for six months
The towers, built in 1966, are due to be demolished as part of the Housing Executive’s £308 million Tower Block Action Plan aimed at replacing ageing tower blocks with new homes in Northern Ireland.
The Housing Executive has previously stated to the Local Democracy Service that it was “aiming to clear both blocks by the end of July 2023”.
However, in an updated response, a Housing Executive spokesperson provided comment, which has not changed since October 2023.
The statement reads: “Excellent progress has been made in clearing Coolmoyne House and Rathmoyne House and all our tenants have now been re-housed.
“A very small number of acquisitions of private dwellings will be completed soon and a survey and specifications to inform the tender process for the demolition of the blocks is already underway."