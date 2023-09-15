Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has supported a proposal to rename two memorial gardens in memory of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In a motion to the September meeting of the council, Larne Lough DUP councillor Alderman Paul Reid proposed that the local authority renames Larne Memorial Garden as Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Garden and Ballycarry Green to become known as Ballycarry Queen Elizabeth II Green.

He asked that the council agrees to the renaming “in recognition and devotion to over 70 years’ service to our nation”.

Her late Majesty passed away on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Larne Memorial Garden. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Ald Reid said: “Throughout all of her reign, Her late Majesty always put her citizens first. Even with the loss of her dear husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II continued to serve our nation and Commonwealth that she cared for.

“This notice of motion will ensure that we reflect in Larne and Ballycarry on her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I believe it is a fitting place, as we remember as a nation, the devotion and service given by others, both in Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Garden and Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Green in Ballycarry, I am happy to propose.”

Party colleague Carrickfergus Castle councillor Alderman Billy Ashe said: “I simply want to second and say that I believe this would be a fitting tribute and it would be nice to have it done for Remembrance Day.”

Following support for the motion which was unopposed, Mid and East Antrim Mayor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna asked officers to take the proposal forward with the relevant equality screening and financial assessment in line with procedure and bring it back to a future meeting for a final decision.

Floral tributes to Her Majesty at Larne Cenotaph. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

In July, the Cabinet Office issued guidance on the use of the name of Her late Majesty’s name for memorials.

The Cabinet Office said: “Communities, organisations and individuals may wish to mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and commemorate her extraordinary reign through the use of her name and title, for example, by naming a park, garden or street.

“Requests that incorporate ‘memorial’ or ‘remembrance’ in a proposed name are likely to be looked upon favourably, where possible.

However, the Cabinet Office has advised that the “full title of Queen Elizabeth II will continue to be closely protected and only be granted for applications with strong Royal connections”.

“To ensure the use of Queen Elizabeth II’s name continues to be undertaken in a dignified and appropriate manner, approval will be required.”

Last November, councillors backed a motion to rename The Braid in Ballymena in honour of the late monarch.