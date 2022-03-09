Applications now open for Community Platinum Jubilee Grant Programme

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes and the Chairperson of Council’s Platinum Jubilee Working Group Alderman Michelle Knight McQuillan launch the new Community Platinum Jubilee Grant Programme which is now open

£500 grants are available for community and voluntary groups in the Borough to support events and activities to mark this historic occasion.

The grant scheme is part of Council’s wider programme to mark The Queen’s 70-year reign.

Welcoming the initiative, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “We want to recreate the community spirit associated with previous jubilee celebrations and encourage people to get together through the arts, music and food.

“You might like to organise a tea party, a fun day, an exhibition or a story-telling event. There are lots of themes to explore including intergenerational opportunities for our young people and older residents or you might want to explore royal sites of local significance and the kings and queens celebrated in our mythology. Our overall aim is to make connections and ensure that our local communities can play their part in this very special anniversary.”

The Community Platinum Jubilee Grant Programme opened for applications today (Wednesday, March 9). The online form and guidance notes can be found at https://grants.ccgbcapps.com/

Groups interested in applying are advised to act quickly as there’s a short turnaround time of two weeks to submit completed application forms before the closing date of 12 noon on Wednesday, March 23.

For more information about Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Platinum Jubilee programme go to https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/see-do/celebrating-hm-the-queens-platinum-jubilee