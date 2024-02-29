Renewed call for £36m grant share for football in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Kyle Moutray, DUP representative for Portadown stated at Monday night’s full council meeting (February 26): “Members will be aware that it has been a decade since the commitment of the £36m package for local football, through the Sub-Regional Stadia Programme for Soccer.

“New hope has recently been restored in this funding allocation, and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has recently said that he wishes to allocate this money as soon as possible.

“Local football survives almost entirely through buy-in from sponsorships from local businesses, and through the dedication and hard work of club volunteers who are unpaid in most circumstances.

“And even despite this, and the many obstacles that have been faced by local football clubs, there’s renewed hope in Irish League and in NIFL Championship football, with increased match attendances evidence at the start of this season.

“And specific to ABC Council, we have local clubs like Loughgall, Annagh, Portadown and Glenavon who stand to gain from the higher strands of this programme. To their credit, these clubs have worked hard on ambitious plans to grow and redevelop their facilities and to seize this unique opportunity.

“In October of 2020, a motion was passed in this council by Alderman Moutray, and by Alderman Sydney Anderson. I have it here this evening to hand, and I called for commitment from ABC Council to give its full support to our local football clubs in their bid for stadia funding.

“And in addition to this, the motion also asked that council were tasked with facilitating a collective of our main football clubs in preparation for the opening of this fund.

“Can I ask that a report is brought back to council, detailing what progress has been made to this end, and what engagement has been had with our senior football clubs locally?”

Jonathan Hayes, strategic director (Neighbourhood Services), replied: “In relation to the notice of motion, there were two reports brought before the Leisure Services Committee, one in January 2021, and the other one in June 2021.

“Officers have been engaging with the Department and we had correspondence recently with them in August time. We’re happy to engage with them again and take a further report back to maybe the next Leisure Services Committee, if the members are so inclined to accept that.”