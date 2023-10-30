Register
Representatives of Mid Ulster DUP meet local PSNI commander to discuss policing issues in district

Members of the DUP in Mid Ulster recently met the local PSNI District Commander, Michael O'Loan, to discuss policing.
Led by Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan, the delegation discussed a range of issues involving policing.

Topics discussed included: PSNI response times, drug and illegal substance abuse and recent drug finds and anti-social behaviour. Resourcing, performance and perception of policing within different communities was discussed as well as local PSNI budget.

Mr Buchanan explained the meeting was in addition to the regular contact representatives have with the PSNI team.