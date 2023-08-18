Senior figure at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council appointed chief executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey
The senior appointment was announced in a short statement issued in which the local authority said that “following a rigorous recruitment and selection process”, Richard Baker, corporate director for development and leisure at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, has been named as the successful candidate.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Mark Cooper said: “I look forward to welcoming Mr Baker to the council, he will bring a wealth of local government expertise to this strategic leadership role which he will take up later this year”.
Mr Baker will replace the current chief executive, Jacqui Dixon MBE, who will step down in the autumn after a highly successful tenure marking the end of an era for the local authority. Mrs Dixon was honoured in His Majesty’s New Year 2023 Honours list for services to local government during the past 23 years and to the community in Northern Ireland.