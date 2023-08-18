Mossley Mill. Picture: Google

The senior appointment was announced in a short statement issued in which the local authority said that “following a rigorous recruitment and selection process”, Richard Baker, corporate director for development and leisure at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, has been named as the successful candidate.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Mark Cooper said: “I look forward to welcoming Mr Baker to the council, he will bring a wealth of local government expertise to this strategic leadership role which he will take up later this year”.