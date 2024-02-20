Sign off on council community grants subject to ‘financial resilience paper’ discussed behind closed doors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) corporate committee approved an increase in a Community Investment Fund, from £250,000 to a maximum upper limit of £350,000 per organisation.

The financial move will see more generous grants from a £2million pot to local groups following a successful pilot scheme, though the final sign off on the cash depends on the approval of the council’s Financial Resilience paper, which was discussed at the same meeting in confidential session.Deputy mayor, Gary McCleave (Sinn Fein) queried the time-scale for the amended scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council CEO, David Burns said: “This is a fund that is seeking groups that have not been successful before in gaining grants.

Deputy Mayor Gary McCleave questions time-scale for community grants scheme. Pic credit: LCCC

“A time-scale would seek the roll out of the increased grant scheme in April/ May time, subject to consideration and approval of the Financial Resilience to be considered at this meeting, in confidential session.”

There have been three groups who have been successful for the capital grants to date including, Crewe United Football Club (£195,00), Lisburn Rugby Football Club (£225,000), and Ballymacash Sports Academy (£250,000).

Members of the corporate committee approved the initial recommendation to raise the base rate of the capital grants during open session in chambers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked whether the Financial Resilience report at the same meeting had been approved, however the council refused to answer, citing the matter was confidential.

The CEO’s evaluation of the Community Investment Fund was delivered in chambers showing concerns of a recent rise in construction materials impacting the scheme.

It read: “The evaluation report also highlights the rising cost of construction from 2021 to 2024.

“Construction inflationary costs have risen significantly over the period of the programme due to increase costs in labour and materials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Industry standards tell us that materials have now shifted to being permanently higher.

“Due to the increase in construction inflation, it is therefore recommended that members consider and agree that the upper limit of the grant is increased from £250,000 to £350,000.