Sinn Fein has called out sectarian singing at an Apprentice Boys parade in Lisburn

The singing of an anti-Catholic song during an Apprentice Boys parade in Lisburn as news of the Pope’s death emerged has been branded a “disgrace”.

However, there was also praise for the Orange Order’s “sterling work” at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

The traditional Easter Monday parade marked the start of the marching with about 50 bands touring the city from just after midday.

LCCC members took to the chamber floor to voice concerns about the event but also to highlight how the parade had brought thousands into the city. Killultagh Sinn Fein Councillor Gary McCleave said: “I just want to put on record our condemnation of the sectarian songs played at the Apprentice Boys parade within our city on Easter Monday.

Sinn Fein Councillor Gary McCleave criticises a local flute band for playing an anti-Catholic song at an Apprentice Boys parade in Lisburn. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“The song in particular, is a disgrace, but it was particularly disturbing on the day that most religions, if not all, were paying respects to Pope Francis.

"Everyone should be unequivocal in the condemnation of sectarian, hateful behaviour particularly those who were at the parade.

“Wherever sectarianism raises its ugly head it should be called out and sectarianism has no place within our society particularly in the city of Lisburn.”

A video recording from the event appears to show the Pride of Knockmore Flute Band playing ‘No Pope of Rome’.

Alderman Paul Porter has said people should not lose sight of the good work done by flute bands in the local community. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

Lyrics to the song include: “No, no Pope of Rome, no chapels to sadden my eyes, no nuns and no priests, no Rosary beads, every day is the 12th of July.”

The incident came just hours after the announcement of Pope Francis’ (88) death. Alliance Councillor Sharon Lowry added: “It was disappointing that a few individuals marred the parade in Lisburn, which drew thousands into the city centre.

“This was provocative and insensitive behaviour which is disrespectful at any time, but it was especially inappropriate given that it occurred in the day of the Pope’s passing. The individuals involved do not represent the vast majority of people who participated at that event.

“We also witnessed violent and unacceptable scenes in another council areas over Easter when masked men paraded through the streets and the PSNI were attacked with petrol bombs in what was clearly orchestrated violence exploiting young people to fuel disorder.

“Back in our own council area it was also disappointing to see families who had moved into the new development at Altona Drive receiving threats and being intimidated.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and respected in their own homes and community and as a council we need to have a united front on these issues. There can be no place for hatred and division in this council area.”

On Saturday (April 19) a group of men entered Altona Drive and Altona Gardens, which are part of a Choice Housing development, and put up Union Flags on the lampposts, despite the majority of local residents saying they did not want the flags there.

Residents spoke to the media saying that they were assured by Choice Housing, prior to moving into their properties, that Altona Drive and Gardens would be a mixed development for people of all backgrounds and that flags would not be permitted there. The LCCC chamber heard that band members themselves had faced “horrendous abuse” and should be given united support for bringing a major event to the city. Lisburn South DUP Alderman, Paul Porter said: “I feel compelled to speak on this. I remember being a young lad and being told by my much older brother that I was allowed to join the local flute band. I remember the excitement and enjoyment at a very young age and the great many years I had.

“But the abuse that some members and bands have taken over the last while, I think it is horrendous. The work that bands do throughout our country, the quality and standard, the amount of young people transformed and changed…this just doesn’t happen over night.

“While I understand that members have issues and there are right places to raise them, I just think you can’t lose sight of the picture and that is the amazing work our band fraternity do in Lisburn, right across our city. And instead of coming together and actually supporting an event bringing so much excitement to our city, I am disappointed that some have taken it as an opportunity, that I would say, to have a go.”

Lisburn North SDLP Councillor Pat Catney added: “There were those who let themselves and their community down, not many of them, but there are always some. Not everyone can be watching everything that goes on. I want to say that within Wallace Park and I’m not a band person, I had a couple of my neighbours go down and they told me that they thoroughly enjoyed the Silver Bands.

“The point I am trying to make is that there is room for us all here in Lisburn. All we need to do is give a little bit of respect right across the board.

“I have engaged with the Bands Forum, they need to be commended and the Loyal Orders need to be commended, I am not afraid to say it, their door is always open to me, we need to keep reaching out, it’s 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, there is room for us all. The Loyal Orders do sterling work on the ground. “I don’t want us to get the run of ourselves. It was bad, but it was not something that was reflective of the whole parade.”