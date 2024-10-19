Storm Ashley: Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon closures and advice on bin collections and recycling centres
With a Met Office yellow weather warning in place for strong winds from 3am to midnight on Sunday, the council has taken certain steps ‘in the interest of public safety’.
As a result, all golf courses, parks, and open spaces will be closed on Sunday.
The council is warning that openings of these facilities will be delayed on Monday to allow for the necessary site inspections.
A council spokesperson said: “During this period of strong winds, visitors are strongly advised to avoid these areas due to potential danger from falling debris.”
The Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre will also be closed on Sunday.
The council is also urging householders to only leave their bin out for collection on Monday, October 21 before 7am, to avoid damage to property caused by high winds overnight.
It is also warning that there may be a delayed start time to refuse collection services and potential delays to the opening of household recycling centres on Monday. Anyone planning to make a trip to a recycling centre is advised to check with their local facility before arrival. Contact information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3HoAHTh
The council spokesperson added: “We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
