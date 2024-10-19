Storm Ashley: Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon closures and advice on bin collections and recycling centres

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council is closing some of its facilities and has warned of potential disruption to bin and recycling centre services as a result of Storm Ashley.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a Met Office yellow weather warning in place for strong winds from 3am to midnight on Sunday, the council has taken certain steps ‘in the interest of public safety’.

As a result, all golf courses, parks, and open spaces will be closed on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is warning that openings of these facilities will be delayed on Monday to allow for the necessary site inspections.

A yellow weather warning is in place for strong winds across all parts of Northern Ireland on Sunday. Picture: Pacemaker

A council spokesperson said: “During this period of strong winds, visitors are strongly advised to avoid these areas due to potential danger from falling debris.”

The Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre will also be closed on Sunday.

The council is also urging householders to only leave their bin out for collection on Monday, October 21 before 7am, to avoid damage to property caused by high winds overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also warning that there may be a delayed start time to refuse collection services and potential delays to the opening of household recycling centres on Monday. Anyone planning to make a trip to a recycling centre is advised to check with their local facility before arrival. Contact information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3HoAHTh

The council spokesperson added: “We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”