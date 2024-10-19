Storm Ashley: Mid Ulster council closes popular sites including Hill of the O’Neill and Maghera Walled Garden Walk

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Oct 2024, 11:56 BST
Mid Ulster District Council is closing its outdoor recreation sites on Sunday as a result of the Storm Ashley weather warning.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning for strong winds in place from 3am to midnight on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We’re taking the precaution of closing our outdoor recreation sites for the duration of the weather warning.

Mid Ulster District Council is closing its outdoor facilities as a result of the Storm Ashley weather warning. Picture: unsplashMid Ulster District Council is closing its outdoor facilities as a result of the Storm Ashley weather warning. Picture: unsplash
"All sites will reopen following safety inspections that will take place after the warning has expired.”

The sites affected are:

  • Portglenone Angling Facility
  • Moydamlaght Forest
  • Derrynoid Forest and Riverside Walk
  • Iniscarn Forest
  • Maghera Walled Garden Walk
  • Manor Park
  • Ardtrea Riverside Walk
  • Drum Manor Play Park Entrance
  • Cabin Wood
  • Coalisland Canal
  • Washingbay
  • Roundlake
  • Knockmany
  • Glenmore
  • Glencull
  • Augher Riverside Walk
  • Pomeroy Forest
  • Blessingbourne
  • Brantry Lough & Wood
  • Davagh & OM
  • Plantin Wood
  • Lough Fea
  • Coagh Riverside Walk
  • Castledawson Riverside Walk
  • Longpoint Wood
  • MUSA Trim Trail
  • Hill of the O’Neill
  • Pomeroy Forest
