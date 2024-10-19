Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid Ulster District Council is closing its outdoor recreation sites on Sunday as a result of the Storm Ashley weather warning.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning for strong winds in place from 3am to midnight on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We’re taking the precaution of closing our outdoor recreation sites for the duration of the weather warning.

Mid Ulster District Council is closing its outdoor facilities as a result of the Storm Ashley weather warning. Picture: unsplash

"All sites will reopen following safety inspections that will take place after the warning has expired.”

The sites affected are:

Portglenone Angling Facility

Moydamlaght Forest

Derrynoid Forest and Riverside Walk

Iniscarn Forest

Maghera Walled Garden Walk

Manor Park

Ardtrea Riverside Walk

Drum Manor Play Park Entrance

Cabin Wood

Coalisland Canal

Washingbay

Roundlake

Knockmany

Glenmore

Glencull

Augher Riverside Walk

Pomeroy Forest

Blessingbourne

Brantry Lough & Wood

Davagh & OM

Plantin Wood

Lough Fea

Coagh Riverside Walk

Castledawson Riverside Walk

Longpoint Wood

MUSA Trim Trail

Hill of the O’Neill

