Storm Ashley: Mid Ulster council closes popular sites including Hill of the O’Neill and Maghera Walled Garden Walk
Mid Ulster District Council is closing its outdoor recreation sites on Sunday as a result of the Storm Ashley weather warning.
The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning for strong winds in place from 3am to midnight on Sunday.
A spokesperson for the council said: “We’re taking the precaution of closing our outdoor recreation sites for the duration of the weather warning.
"All sites will reopen following safety inspections that will take place after the warning has expired.”
The sites affected are:
- Portglenone Angling Facility
- Moydamlaght Forest
- Derrynoid Forest and Riverside Walk
- Iniscarn Forest
- Maghera Walled Garden Walk
- Manor Park
- Ardtrea Riverside Walk
- Drum Manor Play Park Entrance
- Cabin Wood
- Coalisland Canal
- Washingbay
- Roundlake
- Knockmany
- Glenmore
- Glencull
- Augher Riverside Walk
- Pomeroy Forest
- Blessingbourne
- Brantry Lough & Wood
- Davagh & OM
- Plantin Wood
- Lough Fea
- Coagh Riverside Walk
- Castledawson Riverside Walk
- Longpoint Wood
- MUSA Trim Trail
- Hill of the O’Neill
