Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon councillors have expressed their overwhelming appreciation to a range of agencies and the wider public who played their part in assisting others following the devastation caused by Storm Éowyn.

After a presentation at the January monthly council meeting by ABC Deputy Chief Executive, Charlene Stoops, on contingency plans to help residents cope with the aftermath of the storm, Alderman Mark Baxter (DUP, Lagan River DEA) thanked those involved in the operation.

“Yourself, Charlene, and your team kept members up to date. You had party briefings with party group leaders, and we were able to relay that information to our own parties, so thank you.

“The professionalism shown, the planning that was done and the communication from council to members and to the public has been second to none.

Clearing all the broken trees will be a monumental task. Credit: ABC Council staff

“So you have to be commended for all the work that you have done over the last number of days, and we can’t forget about the agencies, and in particular NIE, whose engineers and staff have made a Herculean effort.

“We have to remember that these people were out getting people back online, and they were going to their own homes at night, and probably didn’t have electric.

“And also to BT who had hundreds of phone lines down as well, and kept up with the communication.

“And NI Water, we had issues with them as well, and those guys were out at all hours in very trying circumstances, even on Sunday afternoon when the next storm came in.

“They were still out trying to get people restored, so I really wanted to pay tribute on behalf of our party to all those who are working very hard.

“And also the general public and the farmers, in particular, who are always the first to go out and clear roads when it’s safe to do so. I don’t think that should go unnoticed either.

“To people opening their homes that had electric, who let people come in to charge their phones, get a hot meal, have a shower, as elected representatives we see the best in people at times like this.

“I think one slight criticism that I had with NIE, is that while they did a fabulous job, I think maybe the information was a bit slow in coming out, and people were getting very frustrated with that. They were coming to us to get answers and we probably couldn’t get answers either.

“So it’s just to pay tribute to all those people. Everybody rallied together and I’m glad that the red warning did go out, because I think if people had gone out to work that would have been a very different story.

“I’m thinking about one road in particular, the Lurgan to Dromore road. Somebody sent me a photograph of that. There were maybe 10 trees down beside each other, so if people had been out in the rush hour it would have been totally catastrophic.”

Councillor Peter Haire (DUP, Lurgan DEA) singled out some council officers for mention.

“I attended with some of our colleagues here the Brownlow Hub, and I would like to put on record [my thanks] to [head of Community Development] Ruth Allen. There were a few teething problems in the morning with heating and in one phone call she got it sorted.

“And then there were a couple of vulnerable families there as well. I phoned and a special mention must go to [Community Development manager] Nicola Mahood who got the agencies involved.”

The DUP representative went on to thank the Salvation Army for their involvement as well.

Councillor Liam Mackle (Sinn Féin, Lurgan DEA) echoed the comments made by his DUP counterparts: “I’d like to be associated with the comments of colleagues, and just on behalf of our group thank all of our emergency services, our Health and Social Care staff, NIE staff, Housing Executive staff, NI Water, and of course our own council workers who were on the ground, and just everybody who stood up.

“It really was an event like we’d never seen before, so just thank you everyone who played their part in getting us through it.”