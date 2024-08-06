Strict conditions met for proposed 38-dwelling Scarva housing development

Strict conditions, requiring a property developer to submit precise layout plans and a comprehensive landscaping scheme, have been met at a site off Glenloughan Park and Scarvagh Heights, Scarva, paving the way for the construction of 38 dwellings.

The planning application was submitted by Clyde Shanks Ltd, Belfast, on behalf of Mrs Joan Baird, Ba llinlea Road, Ballycastle.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon planning officers had worded their conditions as follows: “No development shall take place until a plan of the site has been submitted to and approved by the council indicating the existing and proposed contours, the finished floor levels of the proposed buildings and the position, height and materials of any retaining walls.

“Development shall be carried out in accordance with the approved plans.“No development shall take place until a landscaping scheme has been submitted to and approved by the council, showing all hard surface treatment; the location, numbers, species and sizes of trees, shrubs and hedgerows to be planted and retained.“The scheme of planting as finally approved shall be carried out during the first planting season after the commencement of the development.“All hard landscaping shall be implemented prior to occupation.

“No site works of any nature or development shall take place until a programme of archaeological work has been implemented, in accordance with a written scheme and programme prepared by a qualified archaeologist, submitted by the applicant and approved by the council.

“The programme should provide for the identification and evaluation of archaeological remains within the site, for mitigation of the impacts of development, through excavation recording or by preservation of remains, and for preparation of an archaeological report.”