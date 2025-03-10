Tandragee landfill extension proposal prompts hundreds of objections

A planning application for the extension of a landfill site in Tandragee has generated hundreds of objections from concerned local residents.

There is still time for more views to be sent to ABC Planning officers, as the deadline for submissions has now been extended to April 7 at 5pm.

The planning application, lodged by MBA Planning Ltd, Belfast, on behalf of Ark Enviro Ltd, Belfast, is seeking permission for a south-westerly extension to the existing landfill site – itself a former quarry.

The materials that would be deposited in the extension, should planning approval be granted by ABC Planning officers, would be non-hazardous and inert waste.

The current landfill site operation at 29 Aughlish Road, Tandragee. Credit: Google

Such is the strength of feelings on the controversial plans that some Planning committee members felt they had to explain why they have been silent on this issue to date, at a Planning & Regulatory Services committee meeting held last Wednesday (March 5).

Alderman Gareth Wilson (DUP, Cusher DEA) commented: “There’s quite a campaign building on the issue of the landfill site in Tandragee.

"I’ve had a number of people in contact with me, a number of private messages, quite a number of tags on social media.

"There’s a number of pages that have come to the fore from a residents’ perspective in the town, and I’ve been quite careful not to engage publicly on those platforms, other than respond to anybody that’s directly messaged me, to advise them that I’m a member of the committee and I can’t get involved, and just simply passing them on to the planners for the recording of their views.

Controversial plans to extend the current landfill site facility at 29 Aughlish Road, Tandragee, have generated hundreds of letters of objection from local residents. Credit: ABC planning portal

"Quite a high-level campaign is building. Will the application come to committee? I’m assuming it will because it’s quite a large application. And is there any idea, on that basis, as to when that would possibly come to committee?”

Head of Planning, Damian Mulligan informed Ald Wilson: “At this stage, I can’t actually give you an indication of timescale for when, or whether it definitely does need to come [to committee].

"More than likely, if there are a lot of objections – and more than four – it will have to come, or it can be called in the committee by a member.”

Ald Wilson added: “It was just simply to use this opportunity to put on record the fact that I’m not able to engage because I have to protect the integrity of this committee.

"I have been [advising] people to go to the planning development officer in the Planning department, to raise [their] concerns through them, whatever they may be.”

Alderman Gordon Kennedy (UUP, Cusher DEA) said he too had been approached by concerned constituents: “Along the same lines as Ald Wilson, I have had quite a few calls, and so on and so forth.

"There was actually a site meeting, and I think Alderman [Ian] Burns attended the site meeting for I said I couldn’t [due to the] fact I’m on the Planning committee.”

The UUP representative went on to explain that he too had been asked by constituents why he hadn’t spoken out on this issue, and he had explained to them that he couldn’t get involved by virtue of sitting on the Planning committee.

Mr Mulligan concurred that this was the correct thing to do.

"Given that there is a possibility the application could come before the committee, I think you’re doing the right thing by basically forwarding any messages you get to officers, and that keeps you in an impartial position, so if the application comes before committee, you’re in a position then to participate in the decision-making process,” he said.

Nearby residents have been expressing very strong views on the plans, by way of objection letters which can be viewed on the ABC Planning portal.

One resident wrote: “Terrible persistent smell of current dump already, which has led to an awful smell in the house. Another dump will ruin the landscape and environment, never mind the odour pollution.”

Another one wrote: “I feel this application does not consider the environmental impact on the town and surrounding area. Already the smell from the site can be wide-reaching during warm weather, to extend the site would only make the situation much worse.”

Odour pollution was a recurring theme, with another resident commenting: “There is already a very bad smell from the present landfill site during summer months. I pay my rates and would like a healthy environment to live and breath.”

One objector listed a long list of concerns, including the following: “In recent years the smell from the current landfill has been horrendous.

"Significant work is required to reduce the current smell from waste gases. To increase the size of the site, and therefore to increase the smell, is a preposterous suggestion.

"Rubbish frequently blows out of the current site into the nearby trees. As well as being unsightly, this is dangerous to local wildlife.

"This will lead to a significant increase of rats in the area. The value of our home will significantly decrease, as no one will choose to live beside such a large landfill site. The house may indeed become unsellable. How will this be compensated for?

"This beautiful area of countryside is home to significant numbers of bats, owls, buzzards, badgers, rabbits, foxes, etc. What impact will this proposal have on these animals?

"This proposal will increase the number of heavy vehicles on the road, and also increase the associated pollution and potentially the number of accidents. The machinery and vehicles will cause an increase in noise pollution in the area.”

Additional views on the planning application can still be submitted until April 7 at 5pm. They can be emailed to [email protected] view the planning application, visit planningregister.planningsystemni.gov.uk, and enter the following planning application reference number: LA08/2022/0505/F